GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Grey Wind claims the Nilgiris 1000 Guineas

April 20, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Racing Correspondent

Trainer Deepesh Narredu’s ward Grey Wind ridden by Hindu Singh won the Nilgiris 1000 Guineas (1,400m), the first classic of the season here on Saturday (April. 20).

The winner is owned by M/s. Stride Livestock, Mr. Chetan Shah & Mr. Ashok Ranpise.

1. MYSTIC MEMORY HANDICAP: SAMURAI BLUE (S.J. Moulin) 1, Despacito (C. Umesh) 2, Touch Of Fury (M.S. Deora) 3 and Multiwave (Ram Nandan) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m 14.89s.

Owners: Hyperion Blood Stock rep. by Mr. & Mrs. Farouq K. Rattonsey, Mr. Sameer F. Rattonsey, Mr. Zaheer F. Rattonsey & M/s. Saranga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

2. URBAN SEA CUP: VINALIA (Hindu Singh) 1, Seiko Katsu (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Royal Chivalry (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Cavallo Volante (C. Brisson) 4. 4, 3-1/4 and 7. 1m 15.80s.

Owners: M/s. Stride Livestock, Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah and Mr. Girish Mehta. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

3. URVASHI HANDICAP: SIAN (M.S. Deora) 1, Grace (Hindu Singh) 2, Waytogo (Ramandeep) 3 and Grey Beauty (P. Vikram) 4. 3/4, 1-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 27.48s.

Owner: Mr. Subodh Chand Bothra. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

4. NILGIRIS 1000 Guineas: GREY WIND (Top Class - Earl Grey) Hindu Singh 1, THIS IS GOLD (Kingda Ka - Al Khazneh) P. Sai Kumar 2, GOLD RIDE (Win Legend - Flying Show) C. Umesh 3 and LIGHT THE WORLD (Dreamfield - Let There Be Light) A. Sandesh 4. 1, 1-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m 26.29s.

Owners: M/s. Stride Livestock, Mr. Chetan Shah & Mr. Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: D. Narredu.

5. QUEEN OF THE HILLS HANDICAP: SPIRIT OF THE ROSE (L.A. Rozario) 1, Seeking The Stars (M.S. Deora) 2, First Empress (Farid Ansari) 3 and Impiana (C. Umesh) 4. 2-3/4, 2-1/2 and nose. 1m 14.43s.

Owner: Mr. Subodh Chand Bothra. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

6. CATHERINE FALLS HANDICAP: GLORIOUS EVENSONG (R.S. Jodha) 1, Abilitare (Koshi Kumar) 2, Gingersnap (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Annalisa (C. Umesh) 4. 1/2, nose and 1-3/4. 1m 36.22s.

Owners: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph & Mr. Bharat V. Epur. Trainer: Sebastian.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.