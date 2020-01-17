Races

Grey Channel, Cavallini and Diamond Rays please

Grey Channel, Cavallini and Diamond Rays pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan 17).

Inner sand:

1200m: Star Appearance (Suraj) 1-23, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Moved impressively. Up Front (S. Shareef) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. In fine trim.

1600m: Fictioneer (Antony) 1-54, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Osibisa (Darshan) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Back Of Beyond (rb) 1-14, 600/44.5. Worked well. Max Mueller (I. Chisty) 1-14.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Polar Express (rb) 1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well.

1200m: Grey Channel (D. Patel), Ruler Of Nation (T.S. Jodha) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Bloom Buddy (S. Shareef) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Cavallini (Vaibhav) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Impressed. Diamond Rays (Aliyar) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings. Indian Democrat (David Allan) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up.

1400m: Arabian Mist (Antony) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1600m: Marco Polo (Srinath) 1-57, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine condition.

