Grey Beauty and Mon General work well

February 23, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Grey Beauty and Mon General worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb. 23). Outer sand: Grey Beauty (Farhan Alam) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Inner sand: 800m: Ocean Love (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. 1000m: Mon General (P. Sai Kumar) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Armoury (Yash Narredu) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/44. Shaped well. 1200m: Renegade (rb) 1-29.5, (1200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Kings Show (rb) 1-27.5, (1200-600) 39.5. Eased up. Noted on Wednesday (Feb. 22): Outer sand: 600m: Star Of Liberty (rb) 48. Easy. Inner sand: 600m: Stern Maiden (rb) 47.5. Easy. 800m: Knotty Wonder (S.A. Amit) 1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Cloud Jumper (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Handy. Sparkleberry (Farhan Alam) 57.5, 600/41.5. Moved well. 1000m: Pacific (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/57. Easy. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41. In fine trim. Presto Power (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Worked well. Kings Show (R. Manish) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Unextended. 1200m: Pirate’s Love (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42. Impressed. Arikattu (R. Manish), Spacecraft (B. Dharshan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Former finished a length in front. Reign Of Terror (B. Dharshan) 1-32, (1200-600) 42. Handy. ADVERTISEMENT

