ADVERTISEMENT

Grey Beauty and Mon General work well

February 23, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Grey Beauty and Mon General worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb. 23).

Outer sand: Grey Beauty (Farhan Alam) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

Inner sand: 800m: Ocean Love (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: Mon General (P. Sai Kumar) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Armoury (Yash Narredu) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Renegade (rb) 1-29.5, (1200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Kings Show (rb) 1-27.5, (1200-600) 39.5. Eased up.

Noted on Wednesday (Feb. 22):

Outer sand: 600m: Star Of Liberty (rb) 48. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: Stern Maiden (rb) 47.5. Easy.

800m: Knotty Wonder (S.A. Amit) 1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Cloud Jumper (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Handy. Sparkleberry (Farhan Alam) 57.5, 600/41.5. Moved well.

1000m: Pacific (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/57. Easy. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41. In fine trim. Presto Power (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Worked well. Kings Show (R. Manish) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Unextended.

1200m: Pirate’s Love (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42. Impressed. Arikattu (R. Manish), Spacecraft (B. Dharshan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Former finished a length in front. Reign Of Terror (B. Dharshan) 1-32, (1200-600) 42. Handy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US