Gretsy lives up to her billing in the G. Sudhakar Reddy Memorial Cup 

October 01, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Hyderabad:

Mr. S. Pathy-owned filly Gretsy, ridden by Akshay Kumar, scored a hat-trick by winning the G. Sudhakar Reddy Memorial Cup, the main event of Sunday’s (Oct. 1) races. The winner is trained by M.R. Chauhan. The Pathy-Chauhan duo scored a grand treble on the day.

1. NEARCO PLATE (Div. I): MAGNUM (Afroz Khan) 1, Deccan Spirit (Akshay Kumar) 2, Toffee (Abhay Singh) 3 and Bold Beauty (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Not run: Magical Power. 1/2, 2 and 6-1/2. 1m, 14.10s. ₹13 (w), 10, 11 and 13 (p). SHP: 22, THP: 36, SHW: 10 and 17, FP: 25, Q: 20, Tanala: 109. Favourite: Magnum. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

2. NEARCO PLATE (Div. II): MAVERICK (A. Imran Khan) 1, Great Giver (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Assured Success (Kuldeep Singh (Sr) ) 3 and Thunder Knight (Neeraj) 4. 5-1/4, 2-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 14.06s. ₹19 (w), 11, 10 and 13 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 53, SHW: 11 and 17, FP: 67, Q: 40, Tanala: 106. Favourite: Maverick. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: M.R. Chauhan.

3. NEARCO PLATE (Div. III): SUBHA (Afroz Khan) 1, Minecraft (Ashad Asbar) 2, Silver Act (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Eminency (Surya Prakash) 4. 3-1/4, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 14.46s. ₹40 (w), 15, 18 and 12 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 43, SHW: 25 and 12, FP: 289, Q: 99, Tanala: 728. Favourite: Minecraft. Owners: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

4. TOTARAM’S CUP (Div. II): ANGELITA (Ajay Kumar) 1, Thanks (Kuldeep Singh (Jr) ) 2, Ice Berry (Md. Ekram Alam) 3 and Lady Danger (B. Nikhil) 4. 3/4, Neck and Shd. 1m, 27.80s. ₹141 (w), 39, 14 and 19 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 71, SHW: 60 and 17, FP: 971, Q: 230, Tanala: 6,423. Favourite: Thanks. Owner: Mr. Syed Abdul Subhan. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

5. G. SUDHAKAR REDDY MEMORIAL CUP: GRETSY (Akshay Kumar) 1, Kenaf (Afroz Khan) 2, Star Medal (R.S. Jodha) 3 and She Can (Antony Raj) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and Neck. 1m, 13.88s. ₹17 (w), 10, 10 and 32 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 47, SHW: 12 and 29, FP; 57, Q: 34, Tanala: 511. Favourite: Gretsy. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: M.R. Chauhan.

6. NARAYANPET PLATE: LIFE’S LIVING (Shivansh) 1, Happy Go Lucky (Ashad Asbar) 2, Precious (Antony Raj) 3 and Alexina (Santosh Raj) 4. 1-1/4, Neck and 3-1/2. 1m, 7.26s. ₹62 (w), 19, 16 and 13 (p). SHP: 40, THP: 56, SHW: 47 and 27, FP: 329, Q: 172, Tanala: 551. Favourite: Precious. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: M.R. Chauhan.

7. TOTARAM’S CUP (Div. I): WALLOP AND GALLOP (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Despang (S. Saqlain) 2, Best Buddy (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Its On (B. Nikhil) 4. Not run: N R I Sport. Shd, 3 and 1-1/4. 1m, 26.98s. ₹44 (w), 16, 13 and 13 (p). SHP: 27, THP: 44, SHW: 21 and 15, FP: 105, Q: 44, Tanala: 448. Favourite: Despang. Owner: Mr. Syed Nawaz Hussain. Trainer: Anant Vatsalya.

8. ASIFABAD PLATE: BURGUNDY BLACK (Vivek G) 1, Honourable Lady (Mohit Singh) 2, Starwalt (Kuldeep Singh (Jr) ) 3 and London Bell (Md. Ekram Alam0 4. Neck, 12-1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m, 28.14s. ₹74 (w), 21, 21 and 50 (p). SHP: 80, THP: 88, SHW: 46 and 40, FP: 719, Q: 351, Tanala: 7,305. Favourite: Pal Cha. Owners: Mr. Rajeev Sharma & Mr. Rohit Gupta. Trainer: Magan Singh.

9. BELOVED PRINCE PLATE: KENNA (Kuldeep Singh (Sr) ) 1, Fara (Ashad Asbar) 2, Colt Pistol (Vivek G) 3 and Only The Brave (Santosh Raj) 4. Not run: Lights On. 2, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.29s. ₹30 (w), 15, 14 and 29 (p). SHP: 53, THP: 78, SHW: 18 and 19, FP: 159, Q: 98, Tanala: 958. Favourite: Calisson. Owner: Mr. T. Amarender Reddy. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹2,381 (64 tkts.) & 30%: 544 (120 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 17,733 (32 tkts.) & 30%: 1,842 (132 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 3,625 (43 tkts.), (ii) 18, 646 (5 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 94 (239 tkts.), (ii) 2,366 (16 tkts.), (iii) 2,743 (25 tkts.).

