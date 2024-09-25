Greeley, Sensibility, Swarga, Emperor Charmavat and Ugly Truth catch the eye

Greeley, Sensibility, Swarga, Emperor Charmavat and Ugly Truth caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 25).

Outer sand:

800m: Secret Pearl (P. Vikram) 58, 600/44. Handy. Vivaldi ( (P. Vikram) 1-1.5, 600/46. Moved freely.

1000m: Celeste (rb), Choice (R. Manish) 1-15.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy. Tycoonist (rb), Acantha (P. Vikram) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Former started and ended three lengths ahead.

Inner sand:

600m: Regent Prince (Farid Ansari) 44. Easy.

800m: Majestic Charmer (Bharat Mal) 58.5, 600/43. Good. Opus One (M.S. Deora) 51, 600/37.5. Stretched out well. Charukala (rb) 55, 600/41. Unextended. Blue Eyed Boy (N. Darshan) 1-1, 600/44.5. Urged. Spirit Of The Rose (M.S. Deora) 52, 600/38. Impressed.

1000m: Edmund (M.S. Deora) 1-10.5, 800/54.5, 600/40. Moved well. Desert Star (Inayat), Lumiere (A.S. Peter) 1-12, 800/54, 600/40. They are in fine trim. . Greeley (M.S. Deora) 1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/37. Moved fluently. Sensibility (M.S. Deora) 1-3, 800/50.5, 600/38. An excellent display. Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari) 1-13, 800/57, 600/41.5. Shaped well. Swarga (rb), Emperor Charmavat (Inayat) 1-3.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. They are in fine nick. Ugly Truth (M.S. Deora) 1-2.5, 800/50, 600/39. Moved attractively. Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-11.5, 800/59, 600/45. Easy. State Flag (Inayat), Glorious Evensong (rb) 1-10.5, 800/53, 600/40. They are in fine condition. Kallania (P. Vikram) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Pushed. Atreides (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Honorable Lady (M.S. Deora) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. In fine nick. Go For The Moon (P. Vikram) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Cloud Jumper (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Easy. Pirate’s Love (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 6090/41.5. In good condition.

1200m: Precious Gift (M.S. Deora) 1-25.5, 1000/1-9, 800/54.5, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings.