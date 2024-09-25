GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Greeley, Sensibility, Swarga, Emperor Charmavat and Ugly Truth catch the eye

Published - September 25, 2024 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Greeley, Sensibility, Swarga, Emperor Charmavat and Ugly Truth caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 25).

Outer sand:

800m: Secret Pearl (P. Vikram) 58, 600/44. Handy. Vivaldi ( (P. Vikram) 1-1.5, 600/46. Moved freely.

1000m: Celeste (rb), Choice (R. Manish) 1-15.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy. Tycoonist (rb), Acantha (P. Vikram) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Former started and ended three lengths ahead.

Inner sand:

600m: Regent Prince (Farid Ansari) 44. Easy.

800m: Majestic Charmer (Bharat Mal) 58.5, 600/43. Good. Opus One (M.S. Deora) 51, 600/37.5. Stretched out well. Charukala (rb) 55, 600/41. Unextended. Blue Eyed Boy (N. Darshan) 1-1, 600/44.5. Urged. Spirit Of The Rose (M.S. Deora) 52, 600/38. Impressed.

1000m: Edmund (M.S. Deora) 1-10.5, 800/54.5, 600/40. Moved well. Desert Star (Inayat), Lumiere (A.S. Peter) 1-12, 800/54, 600/40. They are in fine trim. . Greeley (M.S. Deora) 1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/37. Moved fluently. Sensibility (M.S. Deora) 1-3, 800/50.5, 600/38. An excellent display. Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari) 1-13, 800/57, 600/41.5. Shaped well. Swarga (rb), Emperor Charmavat (Inayat) 1-3.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. They are in fine nick. Ugly Truth (M.S. Deora) 1-2.5, 800/50, 600/39. Moved attractively. Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-11.5, 800/59, 600/45. Easy. State Flag (Inayat), Glorious Evensong (rb) 1-10.5, 800/53, 600/40. They are in fine condition. Kallania (P. Vikram) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Pushed. Atreides (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Honorable Lady (M.S. Deora) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. In fine nick. Go For The Moon (P. Vikram) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Cloud Jumper (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Easy. Pirate’s Love (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 6090/41.5. In good condition.

1200m: Precious Gift (M.S. Deora) 1-25.5, 1000/1-9, 800/54.5, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings.

