Greeley, Emperor Vikram, Bluemed and Words Worth impress

Published - October 09, 2024 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI:

Greeley, Emperor Vikram, Bluemed and Words Worth impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 8).

Outer sand:

800m: Lady Wonder (Ram Nandan), Eclipse Award (A.S. Peter) 57.5, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths in front. Greeley (M.S. Deora) 53.5, 600/40. In fine condition.

1000m: Dedicate (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/44.5. Handy. Cloud Jumper (M.S. Deora) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Spirit Of The Rose (M.S. Deora) 1-14.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Black Label (Shah Alam) 1-18.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy.

Inner sand:

600m: Rubert (Inayat) 40. Handy. Majestic Charmer (Bharat Mal) 40. Urged.

800m: Race For The Stars (Farid Ansari) 53.5, 600/39. In good condition. Royal Chivalry (rb) Silk Stuff (S. Kabdhar) 54.5, 600/39.5. A fit pair. Mr Starc (rb) 59, 600/43. Easy. Something Royal (Inayat) 1-0, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Vishwas (rb), Desert Star (rb) 56, 600/40.5. They were extended and the former finished well in front. State Flag (Koshi Kumar) 57, 600/42. Unextended. Speculation (A.S. Peter), Kings Walk (Shah Alam) 56, 600/40.5. They are in fine shape. Element (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 53.5, 600/40. They moved well. Mystic Zlatan (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Emperor Vikram (rb), Bluemed (rb) 1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. They pleased. New Dimension (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Straordinario (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Only Dreams (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Charukala (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Eased up. Ugly Truth (M.S. Deora) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/43. Moved well.

1200m: Words Worth (N. Darshan), Sonic Dash (rb) 1-21.5, 1000/1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. Former, who was two lengths behind at the start, stretched out well and finished five lengths ahead.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Crown Angel (S. Kabdhar), Saintly Star (Ram Nandan) 1-2.56. Former finished well ahead. Helen Of Troy (Farid Ansari), (Reign Illustrious (Bharat Mal), Knotty Wonder (N. Darshan) 1-5.54. They took a good, Knotty Wonder finished well in front. Sweet Legacy (rb), Acantha (P. Vikram) 1-6.37. They jumped out well. Autumn Shower (N. Murugan), Forest Lake (R. Manish) 1-6. 44. Pneuma (M.S. Deora), Opus One (rb) 1-2.98. They jumped smartly, former finished four lengths in front. Saro Dot Com (Shah Alam), First Missile (Shankar Lal) 1-4.93. A level jump. I Will Rise (Koshi Kumar), War Emblem (Ram Nandan) 1-10.23.

