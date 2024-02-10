ADVERTISEMENT

Granpar, Never Give In, High Speed Dive, and Blue God shine

February 10, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Granpar, Never Give In, High Speed Dive, and Blue God shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb 10)

Inner sand:

1000m: Bleue Dali (B. Paswan), Knotty In Blue (Jagadeesh) 1-7.5, 600/40. Latter finished three lengths ahead. Aherne (Antony) 1-8, 600/41.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Gismo (Vivek), Anakin (rg) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Balmoral (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Rembrandt (R. Pradeep) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Sincerity (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Pleased. Blue God (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Never Give In (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed. Anadale (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. High Speed Dive (Chetan K) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. A fine display.

1400m: Sir Tristan (Antony) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Promiseofthefuture (rb), Pharazon (Rozario) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. They moved impressively. Granpar (Srinath) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Amazing Ruler (Surya), All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US