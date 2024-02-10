Granpar, Never Give In, High Speed Dive, and Blue God shine

February 10, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

Granpar, Never Give In, High Speed Dive, and Blue God shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb 10)

Inner sand:

1000m: Bleue Dali (B. Paswan), Knotty In Blue (Jagadeesh) 1-7.5, 600/40. Latter finished three lengths ahead. Aherne (Antony) 1-8, 600/41.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

1200m: Gismo (Vivek), Anakin (rg) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Balmoral (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Rembrandt (R. Pradeep) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Sincerity (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Pleased. Blue God (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Never Give In (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed. Anadale (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. High Speed Dive (Chetan K) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. A fine display.

1400m: Sir Tristan (Antony) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Promiseofthefuture (rb), Pharazon (Rozario) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. They moved impressively. Granpar (Srinath) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Amazing Ruler (Surya), All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.