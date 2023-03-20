Granpar, Last Wish and Prophecy excel

March 20, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Granpar, Last Wish and Prophecy excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (March 20).

Inner sand:

1000m: Cinco De Mayo (Likith), Super Ruffian (Indrajeet) 1-8, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Last Wish (Indrajeet), Devils Magic (rb) 1-10.5, 600/40. They moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Ashwa Yudhvir (Suraj) 46.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Prophecy (Akram) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Impressed.

1400m: Granpar (S. John) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. A pleasing display.

Inner sand — March 19:

1200m: Macron (S. John) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Fit for the fray.

Outer sand:

600m: Cash Out (S. John) 46. Moved freely.

1200m: My Opinion (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Maintains form.

1400m: Miracle Mary (Abhay S) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved fluently.