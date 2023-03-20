HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Granpar, Last Wish and Prophecy excel

March 20, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Granpar, Last Wish and Prophecy excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (March 20).

Inner sand:

1000m: Cinco De Mayo (Likith), Super Ruffian (Indrajeet) 1-8, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Last Wish (Indrajeet), Devils Magic (rb) 1-10.5, 600/40. They moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Ashwa Yudhvir (Suraj) 46.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Prophecy (Akram) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Impressed.

1400m: Granpar (S. John) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. A pleasing display.

Inner sand — March 19:

1200m: Macron (S. John) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Fit for the fray.

Outer sand:

600m: Cash Out (S. John) 46. Moved freely.

1200m: My Opinion (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Maintains form.

1400m: Miracle Mary (Abhay S) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.