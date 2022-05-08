Grandiose claims the Starry Eyes Handicap

May 08, 2022 19:26 IST

Grandiose (Ashhad Asbar up) won the Starry Eyes Handicap, the main event of the races held here on Sunday (May 8). The winner is owned by Dr. Murali Venkataswamy and trained by V. Ajith Kumar.

1. KOTAGIRI HANDICAP (1,300m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: BIG TREASURE (Gaurav Singh) 1, Maranello (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Lady Zeen (Ramandeep) 3 and Dancing Queen (A.M. Alam) 4. Not run: Regal Kid. 3, 1 and 3-1/2. 1m, 26.08s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

2. NILGIRIS POLICE CUP (Div. II), (1,300m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): SHEZ R STAR (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Rubert (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Memory Lane (C. Umesh) 3 and Saint Emilion (Surya Prakash) 4. Not run: Fast Play and Ignition. 7-1/4, 4-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 25.12s. Owners: Mr. Cheriyan Abraham & Mr. D. Nagaraj. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

3. NILGIRIS POLICE CUP (Div. I), (1,300m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): KINGS WALK (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Nightjar (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Romualdo (C. Umesh) 3 and Loch Lomond (Yash Narredu) 4. 1-3/4, shd and 1-1/2. 1m, 25.50s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. WANDERING ANGEL HANDICAP (2,000m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible): GANGSTER (M.S. Deora) 1, Moresco (C.Umesh) 2, Royal Treasure (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Kikata (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 3-1/2, 4-1/2 and 1-3/4. 2m, 15.95s. Owner: Mr. J.M. Livestock. Trainer: Behram Cama.

5. STARRY EYES HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: GRANDIOSE (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Star Symbol (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Rays Of Sun (Ramandeep) 3 and Knight In Armour (M.S. Deora) 4. 1-1/2, 1-3/4 and 3-3/4. 1m, 44.45s. Owner: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: V. Ajith Kumar.

6. EMERALD VALLEY HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: GREY TWILIGHT (Ramandeep) 1, Star Fling (A. Imran Khan) 2, Stern Maiden (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Fabulous Show (Gaurav Singh) 4. 1-1/2, 5-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 18.51s. Owner: Mr. G. Sarath Varun. Trainer: Govindarajan.