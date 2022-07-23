GoM visits Bangalore Turf Club, gets apprised on aspects of horse racing
The group gathers first-hand information on horse racing and functioning of the club with specific reference to totalizator operations
The Turf Authorities of India (TAI) thanked the Group of Ministers (GoM) on casinos, racecourses, and online gaming viz. Conrad K. Sangma, Suresh Kumar Khanna, and Mauvin Godinho, and other officials for visiting the Bangalore Turf Club Ltd. on Saturday to get first-hand information on horse racing and the functioning of the club with specific reference to totalizator operations.
“The meeting was fruitful involving a meaningful discussion on all aspects of racing with particular reference to functioning of the totalizator. This we hope will lead to a positive representation by the Members of the GoM to the Hon’ble Members of the GST Council regarding the impact of GST on horse racing. Further, a positive impact will in turn help the livelihood of over 3.50 lakh families across the country, agricultural and other related sectors,” said K. Uday Eswaran, chairman, TAI.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.