GoM visits Bangalore Turf Club, gets apprised on aspects of horse racing

Sports Bureau July 23, 2022 21:01 IST

The group gathers first-hand information on horse racing and functioning of the club with specific reference to totalizator operations

The Group of Ministers on casinos, racecourses, and online gaming interacted with members of the Turf Authorities of India at the Bangalore Turf Club in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Turf Authorities of India (TAI) thanked the Group of Ministers (GoM) on casinos, racecourses, and online gaming viz. Conrad K. Sangma, Suresh Kumar Khanna, and Mauvin Godinho, and other officials for visiting the Bangalore Turf Club Ltd. on Saturday to get first-hand information on horse racing and the functioning of the club with specific reference to totalizator operations. “The meeting was fruitful involving a meaningful discussion on all aspects of racing with particular reference to functioning of the totalizator. This we hope will lead to a positive representation by the Members of the GoM to the Hon’ble Members of the GST Council regarding the impact of GST on horse racing. Further, a positive impact will in turn help the livelihood of over 3.50 lakh families across the country, agricultural and other related sectors,” said K. Uday Eswaran, chairman, TAI.



