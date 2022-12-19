Goldiva, Rubik Star and Balenciaga impress

December 19, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Goldiva, Rubik Star and Balenciaga impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 19) morning.

Inner sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Habibi (V. Bunde) 51, 600/38. Urged. 2/y/o Portofino Bay (Mosin) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1 200m: Treasure Gold (Mosin) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Balenciaga (Neeraj) 1-17, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Goldiva (Mosin) 1-16, 1000/1-3, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Attained (Mosin), Empower (Shelar) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Former was one length superior. Starry Spirit (V. Bunde) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Rubik Star (Bhawani) 1-16, 1000/1-2, 800/50, 600/38. Impressed. Kirkines (Neeraj) 1-20,1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/o Star Of Orion (Saba), 2/y/o Enchanting Empress (Shelar) and Away She Goes (Mansoor) 1-9, 600/41. First and second names finished six lengths ahead of last name. Northbound (rb), Maransh (Zervan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Geographic (Neeraj), Fidato (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former was superior.

Race track:

800m: Aira (T. Atul), Alejandro (Bhawani) 50, 600/37. Former was one length superior.

1000m: Sovereign Master (Shelar) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. Precioso (Mosin) 1-9, 600/39. Moved fluently. Charming Star (Mustakim) 1-3, 600/37. Slightly urged. 2/y/o Maysara (Peter), Nord (rb) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Former ended two lengths in front. Flashing Famous (rb) 1-4, 600/36. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US