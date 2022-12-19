Goldiva, Rubik Star and Balenciaga impress

December 19, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Goldiva, Rubik Star and Balenciaga impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 19) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Habibi (V. Bunde) 51, 600/38. Urged. 2/y/o Portofino Bay (Mosin) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved freely.

1 200m: Treasure Gold (Mosin) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Balenciaga (Neeraj) 1-17, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Goldiva (Mosin) 1-16, 1000/1-3, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Attained (Mosin), Empower (Shelar) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Former was one length superior. Starry Spirit (V. Bunde) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Rubik Star (Bhawani) 1-16, 1000/1-2, 800/50, 600/38. Impressed. Kirkines (Neeraj) 1-20,1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/o Star Of Orion (Saba), 2/y/o Enchanting Empress (Shelar) and Away She Goes (Mansoor) 1-9, 600/41. First and second names finished six lengths ahead of last name. Northbound (rb), Maransh (Zervan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Geographic (Neeraj), Fidato (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former was superior.

Race track:

800m: Aira (T. Atul), Alejandro (Bhawani) 50, 600/37. Former was one length superior.

1000m: Sovereign Master (Shelar) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. Precioso (Mosin) 1-9, 600/39. Moved fluently. Charming Star (Mustakim) 1-3, 600/37. Slightly urged. 2/y/o Maysara (Peter), Nord (rb) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Former ended two lengths in front. Flashing Famous (rb) 1-4, 600/36. Moved well.