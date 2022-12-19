  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Goldiva, Rubik Star and Balenciaga impress

December 19, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Goldiva, Rubik Star and Balenciaga impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 19) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Habibi (V. Bunde) 51, 600/38. Urged. 2/y/o Portofino Bay (Mosin) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved freely.

1 200m: Treasure Gold (Mosin) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Balenciaga (Neeraj) 1-17, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Goldiva (Mosin) 1-16, 1000/1-3, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Attained (Mosin), Empower (Shelar) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Former was one length superior. Starry Spirit (V. Bunde) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Rubik Star (Bhawani) 1-16, 1000/1-2, 800/50, 600/38. Impressed. Kirkines (Neeraj) 1-20,1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/o Star Of Orion (Saba), 2/y/o Enchanting Empress (Shelar) and Away She Goes (Mansoor) 1-9, 600/41. First and second names finished six lengths ahead of last name. Northbound (rb), Maransh (Zervan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Geographic (Neeraj), Fidato (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former was superior.

Race track:

800m: Aira (T. Atul), Alejandro (Bhawani) 50, 600/37. Former was one length superior.

1000m: Sovereign Master (Shelar) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. Precioso (Mosin) 1-9, 600/39. Moved fluently. Charming Star (Mustakim) 1-3, 600/37. Slightly urged. 2/y/o Maysara (Peter), Nord (rb) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Former ended two lengths in front. Flashing Famous (rb) 1-4, 600/36. Moved well.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.