Goldiva impresses

March 02, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Goldiva impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Mar. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Misty (Shahrukh), King’s Love (Nazil) 37. They were pushed and finished level.

800m: Gimme (D.A. Naik), Decacorn (Parmar) 56, 600/41. They ended level. Nobility (D.A. Naik), Exuma (Parmar) 55, 600/40. They finished level.

1000m: Alexandros (J. Chinoy), Zborowski (N. Bhosale) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy. Fancy Nancy (C. Umesh), Pyrrhus (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Miss Karina (app) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Goldiva (Vinod) 1-17, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Mount Sinai (T.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Endurance (C. Umesh) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Freedom (J. Chinoy) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Knight Templar (C. Umesh), Flying Visit (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former was one length superior.