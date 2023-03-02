HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goldiva impresses

March 02, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Goldiva impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Mar. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Misty (Shahrukh), King’s Love (Nazil) 37. They were pushed and finished level.

800m: Gimme (D.A. Naik), Decacorn (Parmar) 56, 600/41. They ended level. Nobility (D.A. Naik), Exuma (Parmar) 55, 600/40. They finished level.

1000m: Alexandros (J. Chinoy), Zborowski (N. Bhosale) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy. Fancy Nancy (C. Umesh), Pyrrhus (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Miss Karina (app) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Goldiva (Vinod) 1-17, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Mount Sinai (T.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Endurance (C. Umesh) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Freedom (J. Chinoy) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Knight Templar (C. Umesh), Flying Visit (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former was one length superior.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.