Goldiva and Supernatural catch the eye

December 10, 2022 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Goldiva and Supernatural caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Koenig (Mosin), Etoile (Shelar) 42. Pair level. Monarchy (Nazil) 37. Moved well. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 38. Urged.

800m: Attained (Mosin) 57, 600/42. Easy. Mysterious Girl (Shahrukh) 55, 600/41. Easy. Volare (Mosin), Empower (P. Shinde) 53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Dyf (Nirmal), Vincent Van Gogh (C.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. They were easy. Victoria Peak (V. Bunde) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Peregrine Falcon (Kirtish), Sunrise (C. Umesh) 54, 600/39. They were urged and the former ended one length in front. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Faranoush (V. Bunde) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Leto (Sandesh) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Montgomery (Kirtish) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Easy. Wordsmith (Chouhan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Worked well. Goldiva (Mosin), Successor (P. Vinod) 1-4, 800/52, 600/39. Former responded well and finished a distance ahead. Latter was not urged. The Flutist (C.S. Jodha) 1-13, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Prince O’ War (Parmar), Wild Thing (P. Dhebe) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 800/55, 600/41. Former was easy and they finished level. Nostalgic (Trevor), Zborowski (N. Bhosale) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished four lengths ahead. Supernatural (Trevor), Souza (Kirtish) 1-39, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished level on the outside. Theon (Chouhan) 1-41, 1200/1-26, 600/42. Easy.

1600m: Mojito (Parmar), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 1-54, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former was urged to finish one length in front.