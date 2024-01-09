Goldiva and Joaquin please

January 09, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Goldiva and Joaquin pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Joaquin (Zeeshan) 37. Pleased. Aerosmith (Zeeshan), Candescent Star (app) 41. Pair level.

800m: Dagger’s Strike (M.S. Deora) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Chopin (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Easy. Gimme (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Dazzling Duchess (P. Vinod) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Galloping Glory (S.G. Prasad) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Picasso (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/40. Easy. Magical Star (H. Gore), Memphis (P. Vinod) 54, 600/41. Former ended two lenghts in front. Axlrod (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Ekla Cholo (Merchant) 57, 600/42. Easy. Mirae (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Star Impact (V. Bunde), Ashwa Supremo (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely.

1000m: La Belle (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Urged. Flashman (P. Shinde) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Willy Wonkaa (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. King’s Retreat (Kirtish) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Giant King (S.J. Sunil), Eaton Square (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former who retains form started three lengths and easily finished level. Latter was urged. Lion King (rb) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely.

1200m: Goldiva (P. Vinod) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Responded well.

