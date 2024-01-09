GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goldiva and Joaquin please

January 09, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Goldiva and Joaquin pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Joaquin (Zeeshan) 37. Pleased. Aerosmith (Zeeshan), Candescent Star (app) 41. Pair level.

800m: Dagger’s Strike (M.S. Deora) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Chopin (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Easy. Gimme (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Dazzling Duchess (P. Vinod) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Galloping Glory (S.G. Prasad) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Picasso (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/40. Easy. Magical Star (H. Gore), Memphis (P. Vinod) 54, 600/41. Former ended two lenghts in front. Axlrod (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Ekla Cholo (Merchant) 57, 600/42. Easy. Mirae (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Star Impact (V. Bunde), Ashwa Supremo (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely.

1000m: La Belle (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Urged. Flashman (P. Shinde) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Willy Wonkaa (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. King’s Retreat (Kirtish) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Giant King (S.J. Sunil), Eaton Square (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former who retains form started three lengths and easily finished level. Latter was urged. Lion King (rb) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely.

1200m: Goldiva (P. Vinod) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Responded well.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.