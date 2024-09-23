GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Golden Warrior, Royal Supremacy, Loch Lomond and Kings Gaurdian please

Published - September 23, 2024 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Golden Warrior, Royal Supremacy, Loch Lomond and Kings Gaurdian pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 23).

Outer sand:

600m: Lord Of The Turf (Bharat Mal) 44. Easy. Fun Storm (Bharat Mal) 43. Urged.

1200m: Loch Lomond (P. Vikram) 1-28, 1000/1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well.

Inner sand:

800m: Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 55.5, 600/41. Shaped well. Imperial Gesture (rb) 1-2, 600/47. King O Star (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Preakness (rb) 58, 600/43. Moved freely. Rays Of Sun (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Charukala (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Easy. Knotty Wonder (N. Darshan) 1-3, 600/47. Easy. Constant Variable (M.S. Deora) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. A. 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Setaglow) (M. Bhaskar), Queen Cliff (rn) 42.5.

1000m: Opus One (M.S. Deora) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari) 1-4.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Pleased. Go For The Moon (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. In good condition. Element (rb), Glorious Evensong (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. First Missile (Shankart Lal) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600/43. In good shape. Kings Guardian (Farid Ansdar) 1-9, 800/53, 600/38.5. In fine nick. See It Thru (rb), Dramatic (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/45. Former finished a length in front. Gingersnap (M.S. Deora) 1-13.5, 800/-0, 600/46. Easy. Lady Luck (Farid Ansari) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. City Of Turmeric (K.V. Baskar) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Rising Tycoon (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5.

1200m: Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Excellent Star (A.S. Peter) 1-19.5, 1000/1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Former caught the eye.

Noted on Sept. 22 — Outer sand:

800m: Grey Beauty (P. Vikram) 1-0, 600/45. Unextended. Reet Petite (rb) 1-0, 600/43. Shaped well.

1000m: Sweet Legacy (rb), Mastercraft (rb) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. They moved well and finished level. Gold Ride (P. Vikram) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/41. Moved impressively.

Inner sand:

800m: Mahadevi (rb) 1-0, 600/44. Charukala (rb) 59.5, 600/42. In good shape. Cloud Jumper (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Ugly Truth (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Rinello (rb), Be Calm (rb) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42. They are in fine condition. Regent Prince (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Opus One (M.S. Deora), Greeley (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and ended three lengths in front. Samachar (M.S. Deora) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Unextended. Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46,. Easy. Maranello (N. Murugan), Summer Song (R. Manish) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. They finished together. Knotty Power (N. Darshan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45. Handy.

1200m: Kings Return (A.S. Peter), Sinatra (S. Kabdhar) 1-25.5, 1000/1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. They pleased. Sensibility (M.S. Deora) 1-21.5, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Pleased.

Noted on Saturday (Sept. 21):

Mock race:

1400m: Sonic Dash (A.S. Peter), King’s Battalion (Koshi Kumar), Persian Rock (C. Umesh), Chaposa Springs (M.S. Deora) 2-1/2, 3/4, 6-1/4. 1m, 33.54s.

Published - September 23, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.