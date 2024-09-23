Golden Warrior, Royal Supremacy, Loch Lomond and Kings Gaurdian please

Golden Warrior, Royal Supremacy, Loch Lomond and Kings Gaurdian pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 23).

Outer sand:

600m: Lord Of The Turf (Bharat Mal) 44. Easy. Fun Storm (Bharat Mal) 43. Urged.

1200m: Loch Lomond (P. Vikram) 1-28, 1000/1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well.

Inner sand:

800m: Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 55.5, 600/41. Shaped well. Imperial Gesture (rb) 1-2, 600/47. King O Star (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Preakness (rb) 58, 600/43. Moved freely. Rays Of Sun (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Charukala (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Easy. Knotty Wonder (N. Darshan) 1-3, 600/47. Easy. Constant Variable (M.S. Deora) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. A. 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Setaglow) (M. Bhaskar), Queen Cliff (rn) 42.5.

1000m: Opus One (M.S. Deora) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari) 1-4.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Pleased. Go For The Moon (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. In good condition. Element (rb), Glorious Evensong (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. First Missile (Shankart Lal) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600/43. In good shape. Kings Guardian (Farid Ansdar) 1-9, 800/53, 600/38.5. In fine nick. See It Thru (rb), Dramatic (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/45. Former finished a length in front. Gingersnap (M.S. Deora) 1-13.5, 800/-0, 600/46. Easy. Lady Luck (Farid Ansari) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. City Of Turmeric (K.V. Baskar) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Rising Tycoon (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5.

1200m: Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Excellent Star (A.S. Peter) 1-19.5, 1000/1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Former caught the eye.

Noted on Sept. 22 — Outer sand:

800m: Grey Beauty (P. Vikram) 1-0, 600/45. Unextended. Reet Petite (rb) 1-0, 600/43. Shaped well.

1000m: Sweet Legacy (rb), Mastercraft (rb) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. They moved well and finished level. Gold Ride (P. Vikram) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/41. Moved impressively.

Inner sand:

800m: Mahadevi (rb) 1-0, 600/44. Charukala (rb) 59.5, 600/42. In good shape. Cloud Jumper (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Ugly Truth (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Rinello (rb), Be Calm (rb) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42. They are in fine condition. Regent Prince (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Opus One (M.S. Deora), Greeley (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and ended three lengths in front. Samachar (M.S. Deora) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Unextended. Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46,. Easy. Maranello (N. Murugan), Summer Song (R. Manish) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. They finished together. Knotty Power (N. Darshan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45. Handy.

1200m: Kings Return (A.S. Peter), Sinatra (S. Kabdhar) 1-25.5, 1000/1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. They pleased. Sensibility (M.S. Deora) 1-21.5, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Pleased.

Noted on Saturday (Sept. 21):

Mock race:

1400m: Sonic Dash (A.S. Peter), King’s Battalion (Koshi Kumar), Persian Rock (C. Umesh), Chaposa Springs (M.S. Deora) 2-1/2, 3/4, 6-1/4. 1m, 33.54s.