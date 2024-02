Golden Warrior claims the Madras Race Club Equine Hospital Cup

February 09, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

D. Narredu’s ward Golden Warrior (Yash Narredu up) won the Madras Race Club Equine Hospital Cup (2,000m), the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Feb. 9).

The winner is owned by Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal, Miss. Ameeta Mehra and Deepesh Narredu. The Narredu brothers scored two more winners on the day.

1. SIR IVOR HANDICAP (Div.II): SAFETY (Koshi Kumar) 1, Preakness (Farid Ansari) 2, Prince Purple (P. Vikram) 3 and Despacito (Hindu Singh) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and ns. 1m, 14.14s. Rs. 24 (w), 12, 16 and 14 (p), SHP: 56, THP: 31, FP: 163, Q: 59, Tla: 262.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Sebastian.

2. SIR IVOR HANDICAP (Div. I): STAR OF LIBERTY (Farid Ansari) 1, Choice (Inayat) 2, Zaneta (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Dear Lady (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. 1, 3-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.47s. Rs. 90 (w), 12, 16 and 17 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 71, FP: 444, Q: 204, Tla: 1,376.

Owner: Mr. K. Muthuvellayan. Trainer: R. Foley.

3. MOTHER’S BOY HANDICAP: GLORIOUS KING (Yash Narredu) 1, Multicrown (Hindu Singh) 2, Salome (F. Norton) 3 and Wisaka (P. Vikram) 4. 3/4, 5-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 2.21s. Rs. 13 (w), 12, 16 and 12 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 57, FP: 47, Q: 48, Tla: 60.

Owners; M.r. M.A.M.R. MUTHIAH rep. GMMSR Advisory Services & Miss Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: D. Narredu.

4. K. SRINIVASAN MEMORIAL TROPHY: THIS IS GOLD (Yash Narredu) 1, All Stars (A.S. Peter) 2, Val D’Aran (F. Norton) 3 and Falconbridge (Farid Ansari) 4. 1-3/4, 1 and 4-1/4. 1m, 0.71s. Rs. 17 (w), 13, 51 and 17 (p), SHP: 91, THP: 32, FP: 348, Q: 326, Tla: 1,861.

Owners: M/s. Blazing Saddles, Mr. Krishore Rungta & Mr. Anil Sarat. Trainer: D. Narredu.

5. SARDAR K.B. RAMACHANDRARAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I): WIND SYMBOL (Inayat) 1, Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 2, Golden Marina (Neeraj) 3 and Fun Storm (A.S. Peter) 4. 1, 1/2 and shd. 1m 12.18s. Rs. 33 (w), 13, 44 and 10 (p), SHP: 84, THP: 33, FP: 154, QP 106, Tla: 301.

Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. MADRAS RACE CLUB EQUINE HOSPITAL CUP: GOLDEN WARRIOR (Yash Narredu) 1, Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj) 2 and Grace (F. Norton) 3. 1-1/4 and 4. 2m, 7.74s. Rs. 33 (win only), SHP: 23, FP: 31.

Owners: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal. Miss. Ameeta Mehra & Mr. Deepah Narredu. Trainer: D. Narredu.

7. SARDAR K.B. RAMACHANDRARAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II): RACE FOR THE STARS (Hindu Singh) 1, Diamond And Pearls (A.S. Peter) 2, Proposed (Neeraj) 3 and Rays Of Sun (Koshi Kumar) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 12.22s. Rs. 55 (w), 11, 20 and 16 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 41, FP: 280, Q: 150, Tla: 951.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

Jkt: Rs. 830 (62 tkts), Runner up: 66 (332 tkts), Mini Jkt: 643 (21 tkts). Tr: 105 (122 tkts).

