Golden Warrior and Sonic Dash please

Golden Warrior and Sonic Dash pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning.

Outer sand:

600m: Pirate’s Love (Shyam Kumar) 45. Easy. Lady Of The Turf (Bharat Mal) 47. Easy. Sian (Shyam Kumar) 41.5. In fine condition.

800m: Kallania (Shyam Kumar) 59.5, 600/45. Fit. Ugly Truth (Shyam Kumar) 57.5, 600/43. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Spirit Of The Rose (Shyam Kumar) 1-17.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Shaped well.

Inner sand:

600m: Lebua (N. Darshan) 47.

800m: Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Larado (rb), Aviothic (rb) 56, 600/42.5. A fir pair. Element (Inatay), Dark Son (rb) 55, 600/41. They moved well. Golden Marina (N. Darshan) 1-2, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Lady Luck (N. Darshan) 1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Honorable Lady (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

1000m: Presto Power (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. In good shape. Zen Zero (rb), Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. They finished together. Lady Wonder (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Easy. Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Sonic Dash (A.S. Peter) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/37.5. They are in fine nick. Bohemian Star (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Conscious Keeper (Farid Ansari) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Ashwa Dev (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/45. Fit.

1200m: Memory Lane (rb), Lumiere (rb) 1-26, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Diamond And Pearls (rb), Off Shore Breeze (A.S. Peter) 1-25, 1000/1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. They pleased.

Noted on Aug. 15:

1000m: Divine Splendour (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Pink Jasmine (rb) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Conscious Keeper (Farid Ansari) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Brilliant Lady (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy.

Noted on Aug. 14:

Inner sand:

600m: Raffinato (rb), Abilitare (rb) 47. They were easy. Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 42. In good shape.

800m: Sunny Isles (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Silver Soul (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Rubert (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Sea Waters (Bharat Mal) 59, 600/44.5. Fit.

1000m: Senora Bianca (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Spirit Of The Rose (Shyam Kumar) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Handy. Western Girl (Farid Ansari) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/41. Moved impressively. Delighted (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Supreme Dance (rb) 1-9, 800/56, 600/44.5. Eased up. Crown Angel (rb) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-25.5, 1000/1-11, 800/58.5, 600/46. Eased up.