Golden Warrior and Amazing Joy impress

Golden Warrior and Amazing Joy impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 14).

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Sabarina) (rb), Samachar (rb) 44.5.

800m: Knotty Dancer (N. Darshan) 1-0, 600/44.5.

1000m: Light The World (rb),) Amazing Joy (rb) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42.5. Latter started six lengths behind and finished level. Groovin (M.S. Deora) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Handy.

1200m: Acantha (rb), Young Heart (rb) 1-28.5, 1000/1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. Former finished four lengths in front. Beautiful (rb), Aletta (rb) 1-29.5, 1000/1-13, 800/58.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Inner sand:

600m: Glorious King (M. Bhaskar) 41. Niggled. Mr. Starc (rb) 44. Dramatic (rb) 46.

800m: Annette (Ram Nandan) 1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Golden Marina (Koshi Kumar) 57, 600/42.5. Unextended.

1000m: Presto Power (N. Darshan) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Moved freely. Kallania (M.S. Deora) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/45. Handy. Our Asset (N. Darshan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Honorable Lady (M.S. Deora) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Handy.

1200m: Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Sonic Dash (A.S. Peter) 1-30.5, 1000/1-11.5, 800/55, 600/39.5. Former showed out. Western Girl (rb) 1-31.5, (1200-600) 42. Eased up.

Noted on Friday (Sept. 13).

Outer sand:

1000m: Mahlagha (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Shaped well.

Inner sand: 600m: Desert Star (rb) (1200-600) 44.5. City Of Turmeric (rb) 47.

1000m: Sinatra (C. Brisson) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Aarini (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. In shape. Sovereign Spirit (rb), Saintly Star (Ram Nandan) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. They worked well. Wind Symbol (rb) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41.5. Moved well. Knotty One (N. Darshan) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Admiral Shaw (Ram Nandan) 1-11, 800/57, 600/44. Worked well. Kallania (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. Eased up. Midnight Sparkle (Ram Nandan) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. Eased up. Key To The Mint (N. Darshan) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48.

1200m: Proposed (AM. Togallu) 1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Easy.