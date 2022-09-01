Races

Golden Strike, Beejay, Glorious Sunshine and Demerara please

Golden Strike, Beejay, Glorious Sunshine and Demerara pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Aug. 31).

Outer sand: 600m: Majestic Charmer (rb) 44.

800m: Shivaratri (A.M. Alam), Wind Symbol (Inayat) 59, 600/43.5. They finished level. Constant Variable (S. Kamble) 57.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Euphoric (P.S. Kaviraj), Ibrahimovic (M.S. Deora) 1-0, 600/44. They finished level. Angel Light (M.S. Deora), Sabatini (P.S. Kaviraj) 56, 600/41.5. They moved well. Streek (rb) 55, 600/40.5. Fit for the fray. Lakshanam (A.M. Alam) 56, 600/41. Moved well. Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) 1-2.5, 600/46. Easy. Supreme Runner (M. Bhaskar) 1-0.5, 600/46.5.

1000m: Demerara (rb) 1-6, 800/53.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Beejay (P.S. Kaviraj), Golden Strike (M.S. Deora) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. They are in fine trim.

Inner sand: 600m: Rajputana (rb) 45.5. Kaamila (Ram Nandan) 42.5. Urged.

800m: Roger O’More (rb), Lady Zeen (rb) 59.5, 600/45.5. Babu Vamsee (rb), Star Of Texas (rb) 1-2.5, 600/46. Chaposa Springs (rb), Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. A 3-y-o (Oiseau De Feu - Celandine) (rb), Glorious Legend(rb) 1-0, 600/45. Boltonic (rb) 59.5, 600/46. Royal Eminence (Rajendra Singh) 1-2, 600/47. Torbert (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Extended in the last part.

1000m: Dark Son (C, Brisson) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Amber Lightning (rb) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Henrietta (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. La Jefa (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/44. Unextended. Current View (C. Brisson) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Renzaccio (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-7, 800/56, 600/44. Shaped well. Abilitare (P.S. Kaviraj), Durango (M.S. Deora) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. A fit pair. Proposed (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Tifosi (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-11.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Glorious Sunshine (rb) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39.5. A fine display. Fast Play (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. The Sting (Koshi Kumar), Little Wonder (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished together.

1200m: Esteva (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-11, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Esed up. Oberon (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up.


