Golden Peaks obliges in the feature event

Parvati Byramji-trained Golden Peaks (Dhanu Singh up) won the Rajakumari Leelavathi Devi Memorial Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday (Oct. 3). The winner is owned by Mr. Mukul A Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Girish Mehta & Mr. K. Mahaveer Chand.

The results:

1. SECUNDERABAD PLATE (Div. II): MYSTICAL MERLIN (Faiz) 1, Perfect Heart (A. Baandal) 2, Aaradhana (Arvind K) 3 and Ankush (Angad) 4. Not run: Vayu. 3-1/2, 2-1/4 and 1. 1m, 08.89s. ₹ 39 (w), 12, 14 and 17 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 57, FP: 67, Q: 30, Trinella: 559, Exacta: 5,477. Favourite: Perfect Heart. Owner: Mr. G. Venkatachalapathi. Trainer: G.T. Surender.

2. HOTEL R R R TROPHY (Div. II): SWAGHATHAM (Antony) 1, Dynamic Force (R.S. Bhati) 2, Absolute Conquerer (R. Pradeep) 3 and Benghazi (Kiran Rai) 4. 1/2, 1-3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 27.42s. ₹37 (w), 16, 12 and 21 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 51, FP: 119, Q: 42, Trinella: 305, Exacta: 4,574. Favourite: Dynamic Force. Owner: Mrs. Arasi Sharma. Trainer: Rakesh.

3. SECUNDERABAD PLATE (Div. I): N R I Ace (K. Rakesh) 1, Cloudy Hills (L.A. Rozario) 2, Shadow ‘saim (B. Harish) 3 and Revelator (Angad) 4. 7, 1-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 07.29s. ₹16 (w), 13, 14 and 52 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 417, FP: 98, Q: 86, Trinella: 4,022, Exacta: 19,718 (carried over). Favourite: N R I Ace. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: Md. Sajid.

4. HOTEL R R R TROPHY (Div. I): BRIGHTEST STAR (Trevor) 1, Heroism (Koshi K) 2, Terminator (J. Paswan) 3 and Contributor (M. Prabhakaran) 4. 3-3/4, 3-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 26.52s. ₹17 (w), 12, 14 and 81 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 127, FP: 35, Q: 14, Trinella: 646, Exacta: 21,427. Favourite: Brightest Star. Owner: Mr. Shapoor P Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breed’s Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: M. Eshwer.

5. RAJAKUMARI LEELAVATHI DEVI MEMORIAL TROPHY: GOLDEN PEAKS (Dhanu S) 1, Segera (Angad) 2, Knight In Hooves (S. Brahmmesh) 3 and Kalamitsi (Trevor) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and 1-1/2. 1m, 37.79s. ₹17 (w), 14 and 25 (p), SHP: 63, THP: 65, FP: 196, Q: 114, Trinella: 1,874, Exacta: 4,613. Favourite: Golden Peaks. Owners: Mr. Mukul A Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Girish Mehta & Mr. K. Mahaveer Chand. Trainer: Parvati Byramji.

6. MEERUT PLATE: THE PERFECT CHOICE (R. Pradeep) 1, Macron (Faiz) 2, Tower Quest (Angad) 3 and Indian Blues (Kiran Rai) 4. 3-1/4, 1-3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 05.83s. ₹134 (w), 50, 12 and 26 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 45, FP: 409, Q: 363, Trinella: 10,224, Exacta: 23,840 (carried over). Favourite: Macron. Owner: Mr. C.V. Prasad Rao. Trainer: Warren Singh.

7. JAGANMOHANA PALACE PLATE: MEGA SUCCESS (Vinod Shinde) 1, Ancient History (Trevor) 2, The Grey Geranium (M. Naveen) 3 and Akasi (Arvind K) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and 3. 1m, 26.17s. ₹104 (w), 22, 12 and 18 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 105, FP: 379, Q: 113, Trinella: 1,815, Exacta: 53,165 (carried over). Favourite: Ancient History. Owner & trainer: Mr. S. Inayathulla.

Jackpot: ₹13,118 (two tkts.); Runner-up: 864 (13 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: 2,187 (carried over); Treble (i): 197 (19 tkts.); (ii): 1,573 (carried over).

