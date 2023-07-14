Golden Neil and Fidato please

July 14, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - PUNE:

Golden Neil and Fidato pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (July 14) morning.

Inner sand.:

600m: Winter Agenda (C.S. Jodha), Malet Spring (Kaviraj) 42. Pair level. The Flutist (Zameer) 40. Moved freely.

800m: Queens Pride (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Attained (Shelar) 55, 600/42. Easy. Hall Of Grace (C.S. Jodha), Bay Of Biscay (S. Kamble) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Moonlight Kiss (Aniket), Mirae (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Fidato (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Remy Red (S. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Alpha Gene (Shelar) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Golden Neil (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Majestic Warrior (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Pushed. Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Roll The Dice (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Gangster (H. Gore), Floyd (Zeeshan) 57, 600/42. They ended level. Sandman (app) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Taimur (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Alpine Star (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/38. Slightly urged.

1000m: Snowfall (H.M. Akshay) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. In good shape. Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble), Multiverse (C.S. Jodha) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Mastery (S. Kamble), Vincent Van Gogh (R.S. Bhatti) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They moved together freely. Dyf (Kaviraj), Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former was one length superior.

Noted on July 13 — Inner sand:

600m: Stunning Visual (Nazil), Monarchy (rb) 38. Former moved well while the latter was pushed to finish level. Arabian Phoenix (rb), Mighty Wigs (Nazil) 39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Chat (rb), Kings Love (Nazil) 39. They finished level. Emerald Queen (Nazil), Baby Bazooka (rb) 39. Pair moved freely.

800m: Time And Tide (Gagandeep) 53, 600/39. Good work. Metzinger (rb), Brave Beauty (Nazil) 54, 600/39. They moved level freely. Toscana (Dashrath), Glacier (S. Amit) 54, 600/41. Both moved together freely. Pure And Sure (S.J. Sunil), Star (Shelar) 57, 600/43. Former was two lengths better. Come Back Please (Prasad) 57, 600/42. Easy. Kirkines (Neeraj) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Superimpose (Dashrath), Ameerah (S. Amit) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former was superior. Magnanimous (app) 1-10, 800/56, 600/44. Urged.

1200m: Rue St Honore (Neeraj) 1-27, 600/44. Easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Arcana (Aniket), Bombay (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former outclassed the latter by a distance. Nelson River (H. Gore), Outlander (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Euphoric (Gagandeep), Vijaya (S. Kamble) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42. They moved neck and neck freely. She Is On Fire (Prasad) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely.