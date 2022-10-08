Golden Marina works well

Golden Marina worked well when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct. 8).

Outer sand: 800m: Conscious Keeper (Khet Singh) 58.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Hope And Glory (Koshi Kumar) 1-1, 600/47. Easy. Lebua (Khet Singh) 57, 600/44. Unextended. Amore (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Handy.

1000m: Proposed (Khet Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Platini (Khet Singh) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. In fine shape. Great Spirit (Yash Narred), Forever (M. Bhaskar) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. A fit pair. Golden Marina (Khet Singh) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Soul Message (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/45.5. Worked well. Katahdin (A.M. Tograllu) 1-10.5, 800/59, 600/46.5. Eased up.

1200m: Durango (rb), A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Zulima) (S. Imran) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43.5. They moved freely.