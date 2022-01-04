Golden Marina, Mr Kool, Dont Dilly Dally, Judy Blue Eyes and Empress Eternal excel

Golden Marina, Mr Kool, Dont Dilly Dally, Judy Blue Eyes and Empress Eternal excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 4).

Outer sand: 600m: Choice (C. Umesh), Knight In Armour (rb) 44. First Empress (Farid Ansari) 42.5. Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 47.5. Beethovan (C. Brisson), Glorious Destiny (Sham Kumar) 44. Former finished four lengths in front. Star Templar (Shyam Kumar) 44. Urged. Obsession (Ramandeep) 43.5. Pushed.

800m: Mr Kool (C. Umesh), Off Shore Breeze (Nikhil Naidu) 55.5, 600/41. Former moved well and finished three lengths in front. Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 1-2, 600/45. Sirona (P. Vikram) 59, 600/43.5. Extended in the last part. Fantastic Hit (R. Manish) 1-0.5, 600/45.5.

1000m: Paparazzi (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.

1200m: Smart Cadillac (rb), Gunduz (rb), 1-34, 1,000/1-15, 800/58.5, 600/44. They shaped well.

Inner sand: 600m: Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 41. Wind Symbol (C. Brisson) 43. Brilliant Script (rb) 42. Glorious Sunlight (Nikhil Naidu) 41. In good shape. Striking Distance (rb) 41.5. Urged. Grand Royal (rb) 42.5. Amber Lightning (Rajendra Singh) 40. Handy. Sabatini(M.S. Deora), Vulcanic (N. Jodha) 42.5. They finished together. Beejay (rb) 43. Amarone (R. Manish) 42. Arc De Triomphe (N. Jodha), Selena G (M.S. Deora) 42. Former finished in front. Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari), a 3-y-o (Net Whizz - Faustina) (rb) 41. Glorious Nissy (Stephen Raj), Vibrant Approach (Md. Feroze) 42.5. They moved together. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 42.5. Well in hand. Turf Beauty (Shyam Kumar) 40. Fit.

800m: Royal Commander (Farid Ansari) 54.5, 600/39. In fine condition. Eagle Prince (Rajendra Singh) 54.5, 600/38.5. Worked well. A 3-y-o(Western Aristocrat - Nimfea) (rb) 57.5, 600/42. Right Move (rb) 57, 600/42. Gods Plan (M. Bhaskar) 54.5, 600/40.5. Handy. Trending Princess (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46. Namak Halaal (R. Manish) 55, 600/42. Extended. Star Glitter (rb) 56, 600/40.5. Pushed. King Roger (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. Decisive (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Lady Royal (Inayat) 54.5, 600/41. In fine shape. Knotty Ash (rb) 58, 600/42. Spicy Star (rb) 55, 600/41.5. Urged. Kay Star (rb) 55, 600/42. Niggled. Due Diligence (rb) 52.5, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Alicia (C. Umesh) 1-0, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Gatlin (rb) Royal Symbol (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Sovereign Power (Farid Ansari) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/42. Radical Review (rb) 1-17, 800/58, 600/43. Easy. Chaposa Springs (Sai Vamsi), Dazzling Princess (Manikandan) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former was handy, while the latter was pushed to keep up the pace. Rippling Waters (Shyam Kumar), Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 1-17, 800/57, 600/41.5. Former better. Katahdin (Shahar Babu) 1-7, 800/55, 600/42.5. Moved well. Supreme Excelsior (Farid Ansari) 1-11, 800/55, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. Icelandic (C. Umesh) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. Easy. Knotty Dancer (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42.5. Worked well. Night Hunt (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41.5. Unextended. Royal Aristocrat (Farid Ansari) 1-8, 800/54, 600/39. Fully extended. Medora (C. Umesh) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Cape Wickham (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Roka (Farhan Alam) , Avellino (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. They moved freely. Golden Marina (M. Bhaskar) 1-4.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Pleased. Semper FII (Ramandeep) 1-8, 800/56, 600/43. Ridden out. Judy Blue Eyes (Santosh G) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/39. A good display. Memory Lane (Inayat) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved impressively. Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 1-6, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Dont Dilly Dally (Shyam Kumar) 1-4, 800/51, 600/37.5. Responded well to the urgings.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Bienfaisant (Md. Feroze), Anatolia (C. Umesh)(, Albinus (P. Vikram) 1-15.60. They jumped out well. Live By Night (Shahzad Alam), Muktsar’s Brave (B. Dharshan) 1-7.67. Former finished well in front. A 3-y-o (Excelebration - Timeless Love) (Farid Ansari), Nightjar (Rajendra Singh), Turf Exemplar (Shyam Kumar) 1-2.38. First two named took a good jump. Starscript (rb), Raisina (rb) 1-18.45. They were slow at the start. Versatile (rb), A 3-y-o (Planetaire - Eltihaab) (M.S. Deora) 1-13.58. Sporting Spirit (C.Umesh), Bold Fleet (B. Dharshan), Jawai (C. Brisson) 1-5.10. They jumped out well. Sporting Spirit finished well ahead. Royal Falcon (Inayat), Majestic Wind (Sham Kumar), Romualdo (Farhan Alam) 1-7.49. They took a level jump. Arakara (Shahar Babu), Fort St. George (M. Bhaskar) 1-4.56. Former finished well in front. Chaitanya (R.Manish), Saint Emilion (Shaliyar Khan) 1-8.45. Hope And Glory (C. Umesh), My Call (Shahar Babu) 1-10.79. Latter missed the jump. Little Wonder (M.S. Deora), Ribolla Gialla (Shaliyar Khan) 1-9.5. Former jumped out well.