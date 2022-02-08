Golden Lioness, Fashion Icon and King Of Katni show out

Mumbai:

08 February 2022 17:43 IST

Golden Lioness, Fashion Icon and King Of Katni showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb. 8) morning.

600m: Arbitrage (Zervan) 41. Easy.

800m: Desert Fire (Agarwal) 50.5, 600/38. Maintains form. Ataash (T.S. Jodha), Aegon (Ayyar) 54.5, 600/39. They finished level freely. Fashion Icon (P. Vinod), Goldiva (Pradeep) 51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead.

1000m: Seminole (P. Shinde), Liam (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Golden Lioness (P. Naidu), Wall Street (Peter) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Lightningonmyfeet (Ayyar), Savanna Star (Shelar) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. King Of Katni (Hamir) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively.