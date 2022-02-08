Golden Lioness, Fashion Icon and King Of Katni show out
Golden Lioness, Fashion Icon and King Of Katni showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb. 8) morning.
Inner sand:
600m: Arbitrage (Zervan) 41. Easy.
800m: Desert Fire (Agarwal) 50.5, 600/38. Maintains form. Ataash (T.S. Jodha), Aegon (Ayyar) 54.5, 600/39. They finished level freely. Fashion Icon (P. Vinod), Goldiva (Pradeep) 51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead.
1000m: Seminole (P. Shinde), Liam (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Golden Lioness (P. Naidu), Wall Street (Peter) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Lightningonmyfeet (Ayyar), Savanna Star (Shelar) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. King Of Katni (Hamir) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively.