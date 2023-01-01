Golden Kingdom takes the honours in Governor’s Cup

January 01, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI:

A.S. Jodha’s Golden Kingdom, ridden by P.S. Kaviraj, won the Governor’s Cup (1,800m), the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (Jan. 1). The winner is owned by Mr. Jiyaji Bhosale, Mr. Rishikesh Maloji Bhosale, Mr. Sudendu Chaitanya Shah & Mr. Kishore P. Rungta.

1. CLASSIC STYLE HANDICAP : MARANELLO (B. Dharshan) 1, Amarone (Ashhad Asbar) 2, MSG Fantasy (C. Brisson) 3 and Feni (Ram Nandan) 4. 3-1/2, 1 and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.08s. ₹218 (w), 18, 22 and 10 (p), SHP: 108, FP: 226, Q: 329, Tla: 2,332. Owners; Mr. K.K. Belliappa & Mr. Harmeet Singh Chhabra. Trainer: Mandanna.

2. NEW YEAR CUP (Div. I): SHEZ R STAR (B. Dharshan) 1, Paris O’Connor (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Mystical Magician (Inayat) 3 and Suparakiga (Farid Ansari) 4. Nk, 1-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 27.26s. ₹12 (w), 10, 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 31, FP: 29, Q: 24, Tla: 107. Owners: Mr. Cheriyan Abraham & Mr. D. Nagaraj. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

3. NEW YEAR CUP (Div. II): TURF MELODY (Yash Narredu) 1, Rumualdo (C. Brisson) 2, Lady Blazer (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Showmanship (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/2 and 1. 1m, 27.18s. ₹16 (w), 12, 10 and 18 (p), SHP: 104, FP: 174, Q: 97, Tla: 501. Owners: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co., Mrs. Saldanah B.E, Mr. Hatim A Lakdawala & Mr. Aditya Prakash Apte. Trainer: D. Narredu.

4. GOVERNOR’S CUP: GOLDEN KINGDOM (P.S. Kaviraj) 1, Windermere (S. Kamble) 2, Dominant (6) Ashhad Asbar 3 and Right Move (Farid Ansari) 4. 3, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 51.4s. ₹19 (w), 12, 10 and 40 (p), SHP: 71, FP: 105, Q: 65, Tla: 663. Owners: Mr. Jiyaji Bhosale, Mr. Rishikesh Maloji Bhosale, Mr. Sudendu Chaitanya Shah & Mr. Kishore P. Rungta. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

5. SILVER JET HANDICAP: KAY STAR (C. Brisson), Star Lap (Dashrath Singh) 2, Diamond And Pearls (Inayat) 3 and Admiral Shaw (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and lnk. 1, 1m, 12.14s. ₹19 (w), 11, 14 and 18 (p), SHP: 18, Q: 39, FP: 53, Tla: 198. Owners: Mr. Cheriyan Abraham & Mr. Rakesh Bathra. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

6. FLIGHTLINE HANDICAP: EUPHORIC (P.S. Kaviraj) 1, Ayur Shakti (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Wind Symbol (A.M. Alam) 3 and Rays Of Sun (S. Kamble) 4.3, shd and 2. 1m, 25.20s. ₹44 (w), 14, 50 and 38 (p), SHP: 91, P: 61, Q: 99 and Tla: 440. Owners: Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

7. WHITE KNIGHT HANDICAP (Div. II): OBERON (Inayat) 1, Shadow Of Love (B. Dharshan) 2, Dancing Queen (Yash Narredu) 3 and Dazzling Dynamite (Ram Nandan) 4. 3-1/4, nk and snk. 1m, 14.02. ₹29 (w), 16, 31 and 15 (p), SHP: 51, FP: 172, Q: 86, Tla: 597. Owner: Mr. Deepak Kumar. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

8. WHITE KNIGHT HANDICAP (Div. I): DEMERARA (Kiran Rai) 1, Pappa Rich (S. Kamble) 2, Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 3 and Glorious Symphony (Yash Narredu) 4. 3-1/2, 1 and 1. 1m, 13.27s. ₹27 (w), 13, 26 and 16 (p) SHP: 24, FP: 388, Q: 224, Tla: 1,587. Owner: Mrs. Yasmeen Akbar. Trainer: Fazal Ul Rehman.

Note: Originally Glorious Symphony (Yash Narredu) won the race. But an objection by Farid Ansari (rider of Lord of the Turf) against the winner saying he came across and caused him to check his mount which led to a stumble badly was upheld and the order was revised as above.

Jackpot: ₹8,111 (8 tkts.), Runner up: 239 (116 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 5,864 (2 tkts.), Tr (i): 94 (171 tkts.), (ii): 854 (38 tkts.).