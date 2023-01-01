Golden Kingdom has an edge in the Governor’s Cup 

January 01, 2023 12:30 am | Updated December 31, 2022 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Golden Kingdom has an edge over his rivals in the Governor’s Cup (1,800m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Jan. 1).

1. CLASSIC STYLE HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 00 to 25. 1-45 p.m.: 1. Amarone (7) Ashhad Asbar 60, 2. Kundavai (1) Ramandeep 60, 3. Mujer (4) R. Manish 60, 4. Sovereign Power (2) Shyam Kumar 60, 5. MSG Fantasy (9) C. Brisson 59, 6. Royal Symbol (10) P. Sai Kumar 59. 7. Feni (12) Ram Nandan 58, 8. Priceless Treasure (5) Farid Ansari 58, 9. Maranello (11) B. Dharshan 57.5. 10. Epistoiary (6) S. Kamble 56.5, 11. Romantic Bay (8) L.A. Rozario 55 and 12. Regal Kid (3) Koshi Kumar 54.

1. MSG FANTASY, 2. AMARONE, 3. MUJER

2. NEW YEAR CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 2-15: 1. Shez R Star (4) B. Dharshan 60, 2. Manzoni (5) Ramandeep 59, 3. Gingersnap (6) Ram Nandan 56, 4. Mystical Magician (7) Inayat 56, 5. Suparakiga (2) Farid Ansari 56, 6. Glorious Evensong (8) S.A. Amit 53.5, 7. Paris O’Connor (3) P. Sai Kumar 53.5 and 8. Radiant Joy (1) Farhan Alam 51.5.

1. SHEZ R STAR, 2. GINGERSNAP, 3. PARIS O’CONNOR

3. NEW YEAR CUP (Div. II), rated 20 to 45, 2-45: 1. Lady Blazer (3) L.A. Rozario 60, 2. Chaitanya (8) Koshi Kumar 59, 3. Romualdo (7) C. Brisson 59, 4. Showmanship (2) P.S. Kaviraj 59, 5. Turf Melody (1) Yash Narredu 58, 6. Authentic Bell (4) A.M. Alam 57.5, 7. Empress Royal (5) Farid Ansari 57.5 and 8. Rule Of Emperors (6) Shyam Kumar 57.5.

1. TURF MELODY, 2. SHOWMANSHIP, 3. LADY BLAZER

4. GOVERNOR’S CUP (1,800m), rated 40 to 65 (20 to 39 eligible), 3-15: 1. Sweet Fragrance (2) L.A. Rozario 60, 2. Supreme Runner (4) Yash Narredu 59, 3. Windermere (8) S. Kamble 57, 4. Right Move (5) Farid Ansari 56.5, 5. Ganton (3) P. Sai Kumar 56, 6. Golden Kingdom (7) P.S. Kaviraj 56, 7. Corus (1) M. Bhaskar 51.5 and 8. Dominant (6) Ashhad Asbar 50.

1. GOLDEN KINGDOM, 2. SWEET FRAGRANCE, 3. GANTON

5. SILVER JET HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 3-45: 1. Knight In Armour (1) Ram Nandan 62, 2. Diamond And Pearls (7) Inayat 61, 3. Sasakwa (2) L.A. Rozario 59.5, 4. Kay Star (4) C. Brisson 57.5, 5. Skylight (3) R. Manish 55, 6. Walking Brave (6) M. Bhaskar 55, 7. Admiral Shaw (8) P. Sai Kumar 52 and 8. Star Lap (5) Dashrath Singh 50.

1. STAR LAP, 2. DIAMOND AND PEARLS, 3. ADMIRAL SHAW

6. FLIGHTLINE HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85 (outstation horses eligible), 4-15: 1. Euphoric (6) P.S. Kaviraj 61.5, 2. Night Hunt (4) L.A. Rozario 61, 3. Ayur Shakti (2) Ashhad Asbar 58, 4. Fun Storm (11) Farid Ansari 57.5, 5. Ignorance Is Bliss (12) C. Brisson 56.5, 6. Glorious Destiny (10) Kiran Rai 56, 7. Rays Of Sun (5) S. Kamble 56, 8. Karadeniz (7) Dashrath Singh 55.5, 9. Wind Symbol (9) A.M. Alam 55, 10. Renegade (1) R. Manish 54, 11. Dark Son (3) P. Sai Kumar 53.5 and 12. Grandiose (8) S.A. Amit 50.

1. EUPHORIC, 2. AYUR SHAKTI, 3. DARK SON

7. WHITE KNIGHT HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 4-45: 1. Oberon (5) Inayat 60, 2. Rwanda (11) S.A. Amit 60, 3. Dancing Queen (3) Yash Narredu 58, 4. Shadow Of Love (4) B. Dharshan 58, 5. Majestic Charmer (2) P. Sai Kumar 57, 6. Fabulous Show (12) P.S. Kaviraj 56.5, 7. Victory Walk (9) R. Manish 56, 8. Dazzling Dynamite (1) Ram Nandan 55.5, 9. Royal Aristocrat (1) Farhan Alam 55.5, 10. Tifosi (6) Dashrath Singh 55, 11. Autumn Shower (8) Indrajeet Kumar 54 and Daiyamondo (7) S. Imran 53.5.

1. DANCING QUEEN, 2. FABULOUS SHOW, 3. OBERON

8. WHITE KNIGHT HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 5-15: 1. Demerara (9) Kiran Rai 60, 2. Star Waves (1) A.M. Alam 60, 3. Undeniable (7) S.A. Amit 60, 4. Aretha (2) Manikandan 58.5, 5. Star Fling (5) P. Sai Kumar 58, 6. Lord Of The Turf (12) Farid Ansari 57.5, 7. Glorious Symphony (6) Yash Narredu 57, 8. Pappa Rich (3) S. Kamble 57, 9. Demesthenes (4) P.S. Kaviraj 55.5, 10. Palsy Walsy (10) Ramandeep 55.5, 11. Protea (8) Ashhad Asbar 55.5 and 12. Mayflower (11) B. Dharshan 53.5.

1. GLORIOUS SYMPHONY, 2. LORD OF THE TURF, 3. STAR FLING

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Mini Jkt: 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7 & 8.