Golden Kingdom claims the Wolf 777 Madras Race Club Commemoration 246th Year Trophy

January 13, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Golden Kingdom (P.S. Kaviraj up) won the Wolf 777 Madras Race Club Commemoration 246th Year Trophy (2,000m), the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Jan. 13). The winner is owned by Mr. Jiyajio Bhosale, Mr. Rishikesh Maloji Bhosale, Mr. Sudendu Chaitanya Shah & Mr. Kishore P. Rungta and trained by A.S. Jodha.

1. DELHI RACE CLUB TROPHY: REIGN OF TERROR (B. Dharshan) 1, Three Of A Kind (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Windsor Walk (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Lady Zeen (I. Chisty) 4. 5-3/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 27.86s. Rs. 32 (w), 10, 31 and 47 (p), SHP: 47, FP: 270, Q: 169, Tla: 919.

Owner and Trainer: Mr. K.S. Mandanna.

2. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY: ANGAVAI (B. Dharshan) 1, Priceless Beauty (S. A. Amit) 2, Star Lap (M.S. Deora) 3 and Chaposa Springs (I. Chisty) 4. 1-1/2, 4 and 2-1/4.1m, 13.68s. Rs. 44 (w), 14, 48 and 14 (p), SHP: 93, FP: 305, Q: 228, Tla: 943.

Owners: Dr. T. Dhevanathan Yadhav, Mrs. Meenakshi Yadav, Miss Karishma Yadav & Miss Harini Yadav. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. A.M.K.M AL. MUTHUKARUPPAN CHETTIAR MEMORIAL TROPHY: TRUE FAITH (Zervan) 1, Royal Icon (Gaurav Singh) 2, I Want It All (C. Brisson) 3 and Larado (Neeraj) 4. 2, 5-3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 13.65s. Rs. 26 (w),17, 10 and 14 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 61, Q: 32, Tla: 297.

Owners: Mrs. Anneka Darashah & Mr. Santhosh P. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

4. TURF AUTHORITIES TROPHY (Div. I): WIND SYMBOL (Yash Narredu) 1, Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 2, Kay Star (Neeraj) 3 and Glorious Destiny (Ram Nandan) 4. Lnk, 1-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 12.63s. Rs. 38 (w), 11, 32 and 23 (p), SHP: 605, FP: 700 (c/o), Q: 877, Tla: 5,296 (c/o).

Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. MADRAS RACE CLUB AUCTION SALE MILLION: SAIGON (I. Chisty) 1, Asio (Yash Narredu) 2, Perfect Blend (S. Saqlain) 3 and Samurai Blue (Neeraj) 4. 1/2, 2-1/2 and 2. 1m, 13.83s. Rs. 26 (w), 13, 10 and 12 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 90, Q: 50, Tla: 690.

Owner: Mr. Deepak Kumar. Trainer: Aravind G.

6. TURF AUTHORITIES TROPHY (Div. II): STAR ROMANCE (Yash Narredu) 1, Lordship (Gaurav Singh) 2, Renegade (Inayat) 3 and Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2 and shd. 1m, 12.97s. Rs.27 (w), 23, 71 and 272 (p), SHP: 111, FP: 362, Q: 85, Tla: 2,223.

Owners: Mr. Prem F. Vazirani, Mr. Suresh G. Advani, Mrs. B.E. Saldanha & M/s. Stride Livestock. Trainer: D. Narredu.

7. WOLF 777 MADRAS RACE CLUB COMMEMORATION 246TH YEAR TROPHY: GOLDEN KINGDOM (P.S. Kaviraj) 1, Sweet Fragrance (S. Saqlain) 2, Successful (S.A. Amit) 3 and Eagle Bluff (Neeraj) 4. 8-1/4, dist and 1. 2m, 4.28s. Rs. 27 (w), 11 and 10 (p), SHP: 41, FP: 50, Q: 26, Tla: 128.

Owners: Mr. Jiyajio Bhosale, Mr. Rishikesh Maloji Bhosale, Mr. Sudendu Chaitanya Shah & Mr. Kishore P Rungta. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

8. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB TROPHY: ALBINUS (Neeraj) 1, Arthur (Yash Narredu) 2, Right Move (Farid Ansari) 3 and Wellington (S. Kamble) 4. 3, 2-1/4 and 2-3/4.1m 39.74s. Rs. 12 (w), 10, 13 and 26 (p), SHP: 15, FP: 30, Q: 15, Tla: 229. Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services & Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

Jackpot: Rs. 588 (69 tkts), Runner-up: 129 (134 tkts), Mini Jkt: 109 (138 tkts), Tr (i): 314 (45 tkts), (ii): 78 (218 tkts).

