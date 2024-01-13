Golden Kingdom, and Little Minister show out

January 13, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Mumbai

Golden Kingdom and Little Minister showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 13) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Scaramanga (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Fashion Icon (P. Vinod) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Beyond Stars (Nazil) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Majorella Blue (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Precious Grey (M.S. Deora), Top Class/Star Mountain (H.M. Akshay) 56, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front.

1000m: Golden Kingdom (Santosh), Amadeo (M.S. Deora) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former was superior. Little Minister (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Magneto (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Silver Spring (Saba) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Phoenix Tower/Lochness (Santosh), Eiffel Tower (M.S. Deora) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Esconido (Nazil), We Still Believe (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Marlboro Man (Mustakim) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Battista (F. Norton) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Multiverse (Santosh), Dyf (M.S. Deora) 1-25, 800/55, 600/41. They moved level freely. Goomah (F. Norton) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Urged.

