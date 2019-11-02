Races

Golden Hind and Gods Plan impress

Golden Hind and Gods Plan impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Super Strength (Parmar) 54, 600/40. Easy. 2/y/os Major General (D.A.Naik), Rising Sun (rb) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely.

1000m: 2/y/os Kingda Ka/Soak (Akshay), Western Aristocrat/Kilkenny (K. Kadam) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. They ended level. 2/y/os Birken Blower (Akshay), Fassbinder (K. Kadam) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. They moved level freely. Sandalphon (P.S.C houhan) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Moved well.

1200m: Golden Hind (K.Kadam), Castilian (Mahesh) 1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former made up two lengths and finished level freely. 2/y/os Raechelles Pride (K. Kadam), Virasat (Akshay) 1-21.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. They moved freely. Lion King (Neeraj) 1-26, 800/55.5, 600/42. Easy. Dumas (Akshay) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Good.

1400m: Gods Plan (Akshay) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-4.5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Hokkaido (K. Kadam), Treason (Akshay) 1-37, 1200/1-21.5, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed.

Noted on Nov.1. —inner sand:

600m: Juno’s Guest (Kamble) 37.5. Moved well.

