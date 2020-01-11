Golden Guest, Beemer and Mirabilis show out

Golden Guest, Beemer and Mirabilis showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan.11) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Posse (Peter), Leopard Rock (Kamble) 41. Pair level. Western Style (Ayyar) 41. Easy. Nightfall (Zeeshan) 40. Easy. Magistero (Rupesh) 41. Easy. Mystic Bay (Kamble) 40. Moved freely.

800m: Timeless Deeds (J.Chinoy) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Finalist (Aniket), Turmeric Tower (Kaviraj) 51, 600/38. Former ended two lengths in front. Arabian Storm (Kaviraj), Principessa (J.Chinoy) 54.5, 600/41. Pair moved freely. Joaquin (Zeeshan), Benefactor (rb) 53, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Palomar (rb) 57, 600/43. East. Recall Of You (Pradeep) 52.5, 600/39.5. Worked well. Rambler (J.Chinoy), Candescent Star (Zeeshan) 53, 600/39.5. Former was three lengths superior. Killer Clown (rb), Superleggra (Zeeshan) 54, 600/40. They were level. Miss Muffet (J.Chinoy), Melania (David Egan) 52.5, 600/39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Circle Of Love (David Egan), Memorable Eyes (J.Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Teodor Monte (Zeeshan) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Highland Wind (Zeeshan) 53.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Sassy Lass (A.Prakash) 53, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Play Safe (Bhawani), Grand Chieftain (Rupesh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42 . Former was three lengths better. Southern Frontier (Bhawani), Taimur (Rupesh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Both moved together freely. Star Comrade (rb) 1-9, 600/43. Moved freely. Mikayla’s Pride (J.Chinoy), Baku (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Golden Guest (David Egan) 1-3.5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Chephirah (V.Jodha), Air Blast (Nicky Mackay) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Both pleased. Smokin’Hot (Kharadi), Pense’e (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They were level. Juliette (Bhawani), Flashing Honour (Rupesh) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Arcadia (Kharadi), Maxine (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Both ended level. Royalty (Zervan), Rumba (Roche) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Both were easy.

1200m: Thailand (Neeraj) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Augustus Caesar (Bhawani) 1-26, 600/43. Easy. Cosmic Ray (rb) 1-25, 600/42. Easy. Mirabilis (Kharadi), Mozart (Parmar) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Beemer (David Egan) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well. Del Mar (Zervan), Mzilikazi (Roche) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Trinket (Rupesh), Rubik Star (Bhawani) 1-22, 1000/1-6.5, 80053, 600/40. They moved well and finished level.

1400m: Sacred Roman (Roche) 1-40, 600/42. Easy.

1600m: Armaity (Parmar), Sea The Dream (Neeraj) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead.