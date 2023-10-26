HamberMenu
Golden Glow shines

October 26, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - PUNE:

Golden Glow shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 26) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Liam (Mosin) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Bomber (Dashrath), Ultimo (R. Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Collateral (Dashrath) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Superlative (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Worked well.

1000m: Ugly Truth (app) 1-11, 600/45. Easy. Golden Glow (C.S. Jodha), Pyrrhus (Neeraj) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Big Red (Hamir), Opus Dei (Shelar) 1-22, 100/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level. They were pushed.

