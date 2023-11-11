HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Golden Glow, Pride’s Prince and Christophany show out

November 11, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Golden Glow, Pride’s Prince and Christophany showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 11) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Rambler (rb) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Joaquin (Zeeshan) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Lord Vader (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Caliph (Atul) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed. Justino (S. Sunil) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well.

1200m: Golden Glow (Shelar), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former was superior. Pride’s Prince (Shelar), Christophany (Hamir) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. They moved impressively. The Godfather (Shelar), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely.

Race track: 600m: 2/y/lo Tenth Star/Outrageous (Nazil), Rodri (Shahrukh) 37. Pair moved together freely.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.