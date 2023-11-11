Golden Glow, Pride’s Prince and Christophany show out

November 11, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Pune

Golden Glow, Pride’s Prince and Christophany showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 11) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Rambler (rb) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Joaquin (Zeeshan) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Lord Vader (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Caliph (Atul) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed. Justino (S. Sunil) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well.

1200m: Golden Glow (Shelar), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former was superior. Pride’s Prince (Shelar), Christophany (Hamir) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. They moved impressively. The Godfather (Shelar), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely.

Race track: 600m: 2/y/lo Tenth Star/Outrageous (Nazil), Rodri (Shahrukh) 37. Pair moved together freely.