Golden Glow excells

March 15, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Golden Glow excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Mar. 15) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Spirit Bay (rb) 39. Moved freely. Raffaello (Mansoor) 41. Easy. Beyond Measure (H. Gore), Track Heaven (Peter) 40. Pair moved level freely. Multiverse (Sandesh), Mysteriousstranger (Chouhan) 41. Pair level. Oishika (S. Kamble), Roderic O’ Connor/Scionic (M.S. Deora) 39. Former finished well clear.

800m: Fast Approach (Merchant) 1400/600m 53. Worked well.

1000m: Madras Cheque (H.M. Akshay), Ghirardelli (C.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former was one length superior. Fable (Santosh), Sedgefield/Brahmani (Dashrath) 1-8, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front.

1200m: Golden Glow (Mustakim), Pride’s Angel (V. Bunde) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 600/39. Former moved impressively and finished a length ahead. Mock race noted on March 14.

Race track.

1200m: Emperor Roderic (Mustakim), Chieftain (P. Shinde) and Justino (Bhawani) 1-14, 600/36. Emperor Roderic pipped Chieftain at the wire by a short head while Justino who was flat footed did not participate in the race.

