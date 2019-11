Golden Fortune wins feature in record time

Deshmukh-trained Golden Fortune (Ajeeth Kumar up) claimed the Xisca Plate, the main event, in a record time of 1m, 51.55s on Monday. The winner is the property of M/s. Zaveri Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Champaklal Zaveri, Mrs. Bindu C. Zaveri, Miss Harsha N. Desai & Miss Niti N. Desai.

1. SUBRAMANYA BHARATI PLATE (2,000m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): MOSSAD (Afroz Khan) 1, Turf Emperor (Umesh) 2, Halo’s Princess (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Dippy Dip (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 4-3/4, 1-1/4 and 7-1/2. 2m, 7.94s. ₹19 (w), 8 and 6 (p), SHP: 13, FP: 33, Q: 14, Tla: 66. Favourite: Turf Emperor. Owner: Mr. T. Rakesh Reddy. Trainer: A. Vatsalya.

2. XISCA PLATE (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, (Cat. II), (Terms): GOLDEN FORTUNE (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Be Sure (Nakhat Singh) 2, Reunion (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Air Strike (Aneel) 4. 1/2, 2-3/4 and 5. 1m, 51.55s (record time), ₹36 (w), 12 and 7 (p), SHP: 12, FP: 149, Q: 48, Tla: 161. Favourite: Reunion. Owners: M/s. Zaveri Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Champaklal Zaveri, Mrs Bindu C. Zaveri, Miss Harsha N. Desai & Miss Niti N. Desai. Trainer: Deshmukh.

3. CAPE KNIGHT PLATE (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): RULETHEWORLD (Surya Prakash) 1, Explosive (R. Ajinkya) 2, Miss Marvellous (Umesh) 3 and Red Snaper (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 1-1/4, 1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 39.25s. ₹8 (w), 7and 15 (p), SHP: 26, FP: 39, Q: 31, Tla: 89. Favourite: Ruketheworld. Owner: Miss Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: Deshmukh.

4. P.M. BOKDAWALA MEMORIAL PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): VICTORY PARADE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Consigliori (Surya Prakash) 2, Honest Hunter (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Dunkirk (Nakhat Singh) 4. 4, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m, 24.65s (record time). ₹8 (w), 5, 8 and 21 (p), SHP: 16, FP; 20, Q: 16, Tla: 163. Favourite: Victory Parade. Owners: Mr. V. Krishna Das, Dr. Veeramachaneni Bharat, M/s. Rajat Parthasarathy & C. Parthasarathy. Trainer: D. Netto.

5. BYERLY BRIGADE PLATE (Div. II), 1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MAX (Afroz Khan) 1, Amamzing Script (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Holy Healer (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Promiseofhappiness (Rafique Sk.) 4. 2, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 13.43s. ₹17 (w), 8, 9 and 7 (p), SHP: 29, FP: 98, Q: 66, Tla: 241. Favourite: Holy Healer. Owners: M/s. Meka Ahalya & Mr. L. D’Silva. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

6. CHARMINAR TROPHY (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): N R I POWER (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Nayadeep (Rohit Kumar) 2, King Maker (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Durango (Suraj Narredu) 4. 3/4, 2-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 39.12s. ₹38 (w), 11, 15 and 16 (p), SHP: 48, FP: 892, Q: 462, Tla: 5,436. Favourite: Siyabonga. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: Robin Reddy.

7. BYERLY BRIGADE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): EVON VON BRANDO (Surya Prakash) 1, Delphina (Akshay Kumar) 2, Southern State (B. Nikhil) 3 and Khan Sahib (Gaddam) 4. 4-1/2, 2-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 13.08s.₹26 (w), 8, 6 and 19 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 89, Q: 41, Tla: 728. Favourite: Magic Street. Owner: Mr. Ahmed Alam Khan. Trainer: Deshmukh.

Jackpot: ₹3,942 (156 tkts.) Runner-up: 252 (1,046 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 3,569 (21 tkts.), Tr (i): 226 (281 tkts.), (ii): 1,621 (44 tkts.).