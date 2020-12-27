Golden Era claims M.H. Ahmedbhoy Trophy

Golden Era (Neeraj up) claimed the M.H. Ahmedbhoy Trophy, the feature event of Mumbai races held here on Sunday (Dec. 27). The winner is owned by Mr. Maloji Bhosale, Mrs. Rajlaxmi M. Bhosale, M/s. Jiyaji Bhosale, Rishikesh Bhosale, Kr Digvijay Singh Shekhawat rep. Jai Govind Stud & Agri Farm (PF) & Mrs. Magansingh P. Jodha. Adhirajsingh Jodha trains the winner. Jockey A. Sandesh rode three winners.

1. VIJAYS PRIDE PLATE (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: MENILLY (Sandesh) 1, Dashing Image (Malam) 2, Falconette (J. Chinoy) 3 and Little More (Kaviraj) 4. 6-1/4, 3/4, and 3-1/2. 59.07s. Owner: Mr. Jatin L. Trivedi. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

2. M.H. AHMEDBHOY TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: GOLDEN ERA (Neeraj) 1, In It To Win It (Malam) 2, Gloriosus (Sandesh) 3 and Square Moon (Santosh G) 4. 4-1/4, 2-3/4 and 6-1/2. 2m, 11.40s. Owners: Mr. Maloji Bhosale, Mrs. Rajlaxmi M. Bhosale, M/s. Jiyaji Bhosale, Rishikesh Bhosale, Kr Digvijay Singh Shekhawat rep. Jai Govind Stud & Agri Farm (PF) & Mrs. Magansingh P. Jodha. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

3. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: MARKET KING (Sandesh) 1, Isle Of Skye (T.S. Jodha) 2, Spanish City (Neeraj) 3 and Desert Fire (Kaviraj) 4. 8, 1 and Sh. 1m, 10.32s. Owners: M/s. Jatin L. Trivedi, Nitin H. Jain, Mrs. K.N. Sunderji & Mr. Aneil V. Lala. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

4. SIACHEN PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: THUNDERCLAP (C.S. Jodha) 1, Oui Sauvage (Santosh G) 2, Ellysia (Peter) 3 and Mikayla’s Pride (J. Chinoy) 4. 2-1/4, 1-3/4 and Nose. 1m, 10.27s. Owners: M/s. K.H. Vachha, Marthand Singh Mahindra & Ms. Ritu Puri. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

5. M.M.T. PANDOLE PLATE (1,200m), Cl. III, 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 66: EPIPHANY (T.S. Jodha) 1, Barack (Kirtish) 2, Red Carnation (Kaviraj) 3 and Agrami (Nazil) 4. 2, Lnk and Nk. 1m, 10.79s. Owner & Trainer: Ms. Nazzak B. Chenoy.

6. MRS PATMORE PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: MISS SCARLETT (Sandesh) 1, Take It Easy (Nazil) 2, Sachertorte (Vishal Bunde) 3 and Cristo Boss (Prasad) 4. 1/2, 2-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 42.64s. Owner: Mrs. Liane Luthria. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

7. VIJAYS PRIDE PLATE (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: ENLIGHTENED (T.S. Jodha) 1, Exotic Queen (Peter) 2, Julio Cesaro (J. Chinoy) 3 and Warrior Clan (Malam) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 58.97s. Owners: Mrs. Bakhtwar B. Chenoy, Ms. Nazzak B. Chenoy & Mr. Neville H. Bilpodiwala. Trainer: Nazzak B. Chenoy.