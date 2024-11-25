Golden Dancer and Whirlwind impress

Golden Dancer and Whirlwind impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 25) morning.

Sand track:

600m: 2/y/o Chicago Chimes (Bhawani), Swarovski (app) 42. Former better. 2/y/os Eastern Monarch (rb), Abhicandra (Sandesh) 41. Former was two lengths superior. 2/y/o Imperial Quest (Bhawani), Equilateral (rb) 42. They were easy.

800m: La Dolce Vita (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Stretched. Shambala (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. 2/y/os Deauville/Blue Sky (Gore), Jackson (Sandesh) 56, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Red Mist (S. Kamble), Escape Velocity (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Former trounced the latter by a distance. 2/y/o Caradoc (A. Prakash), Champagne Smile (Gore) 54, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/os Diligence (Gore), Sapphire Martini (A. Prakash) 54, 600/41. Former finished well clear. 2/y/os Whirlwind (Gore), Muskoka (Sandesh) 53, 600/39. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead.

1000m: 2/y/o Golden Dancer (A. Prakash), Spanish Eyes (Sandesh) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Former beat the latter by a distance. Vincent Van Gogh (Santosh) 1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently. Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil), Giant King (S. Amit) 1-12, 600/43. They ended level.

1200m: Lazarus (C. Umesh), Cordelia (N. Bhosale) 1-26, 600/44. Former ended four lengths in front. Field Of Dreams (A. Prakash) 1-23, 600/44. Moved freely. Gate practice noted on the sand track. 1000m: Zip Along (app), Storm Cloud (Likith Appu) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished well clear. You (A. Prakash), Crystal Clear (app) 1-9, 600/43. Former was four lengths better. Away She Goes (V. Bunde), Stalin (Zervan) 1-9, 600/42. They jumped out well and the former finished a distance ahead.

