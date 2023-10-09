ADVERTISEMENT

Gold Fame, Suryakrishi, Annexed, Emelda and The Awakening shine

October 09, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Gold Fame, Suryakrishi, Annexed, Emelda and The Awakening shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 9).

Outer sand:

600m: A 3-y-o (Midnight Interlude - Gaslight) (rb), Shez A Star (A. Ayaz Khan) 45. They were easy.

800m: Vijaya (S. Imran) 1-3, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 1-11.5, 800/54, 600/41. In fine nick. Suryakrishi (P. Vikram) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Moved well.

1200m: Gold Fame (P. Vikram), Rubirosa (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. Former showed out.

Inner sand:

600m: Aquila (S.A. Amit), Bella Noir (rb) 42.5. Former finished a length in front.

800m: Emelda (Koshi Kumar), Masterpiece (Farhan Alam) 52, 600/38.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Multiwave (rb) Speculation (S. Kabdhar) 52.5, 600/39. Latter retains form. Still I Rise (rb) 56, 600/41.5. Unextended. Moriset (C. Brisson) 55.5, 600/40. In fine condition. Aviothic (rb) 59.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Mon General (K.V. Baskar) 1-2, 600/46. Wind Symbol (rb), A 2-y-o (Multitude - Secrecy) (rb) 1-0, 600/46. Former finished three lengths in front. Noble Grand (rb), Beauregard (K.V. Baskar) 59, 600/43. They finished together.

1000m: Anzio (Farhan Alam), Kings Walk (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/39. They are in fine trim. Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Lady Royal (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44.5. In good shape. Lord Moi (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Annexed (Farhan Alam) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased. Lady Zeen (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Feni (N. Murugan) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Key To The Mint (Ramandeep) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Impressed. Perfect Blend (Ramandeep), Pacific (K.V. Baskar) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former moved attractively. Queen Of Fame (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48.

1200m: Ancourage (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Wonderful Era (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Handy. Loch Lomond (rb) 1-31.5, (1200-600) 44. Easy. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 44.

