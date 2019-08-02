Races

Godsword pleases

more-in

Godsword pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug.2) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: She Is A Spy (Ayyar) 39. Urged.

800m: Tough Cop (Mosin), Qalandar (Ayyar) 55.5, 600/39.5. They moved freely. Fire Flame (Kaviraj) 50.5, 600/38. Slightly urged. Tudor Hall (K.Kadam) 56, 600/43. Easy. Flying Visit (Hamir) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Tianjin Honey (Bhawani) 54, 600/38. Moved freely. Godsword (Kuldeep) 47.5, 600/36. Responded well.

1000m: Adjudicate (rb) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/40. Good. Memorable Eyes (Dashrath), Harmony Of The Sea (Mansoor) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Bronx (Neeraj) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Races
horse racing
sports event
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 10:49:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/godsword-pleases/article28798254.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY