Godsword impresses

Godsword impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 22) morning.

Sand track:

600m: 2/y/os Nord (rb), Red Riot (rb) 41. Pair level. Take It Easy (rb), 2/y/o Chat (Nazil) 40. Both were level.

800m: Alicia (Chouhan), Souza (Mosin) 52.5, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Godsword (J. Chinoy) 48.5, 600/37. Impressed. Carlos (Zeeshan) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Twinkling Star (app) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Seriously (Raghuveer), Mishka’s Pride (Dashrath) 53.5, 600/40. They moved level freely. Princess Snow (Aniket) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Jubilant Journey (C.S. Jodha), Camden Town (rb) 51.5, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: Zuccarelli (Chouhan) 1-9, 600/41. Moved fluently. Seasons Greetings (Kirtish) 1-11, 600/42. Easy.