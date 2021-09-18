Gods Plan takes the honours in feature event

CHENNAI:

18 September 2021 20:06 IST

R. Ramanathan’s ward Gods Plan, ridden by P. Sai Kumar, won the (Div. I), Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Saturday (Sept. 18). The winner is owned by Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah & M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders.

1. TRANSITION HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: TURF BEAUTY (Nakhat Singh) 1, Swiss Agatta (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Majestic Wind (Yash Narredu) 3 and Victory Walk (C. Brisson) 4. 2-1/4, lnk and 6. 1m, 41.93s. Owner: The Estate of Late Mr. R.M. Lakshmanan. Trainer: N. Rupa.

2. TRUMP CARD HANDICAP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: CARNOUSTIE (D.S. Deora) 1, Glorious Sunlight (Nikhil Naidu) 2, Supreme Exelsior (K. Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Sanctuary Cove (Janardhan Paswan) 4. 5-3/4, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 28.86s. Owner: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars. Trainer: D.K.Futnani.

3. HONOUR HANDICAP (1,000m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: PINEWOOD (D.S. Deora) 1, Full Bloom (Farid Ansari) 2, Arithmetica (A. Ayaz Khan) 3 and Pappa Rich (Koshi Kumar) 4. 3-1/2, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 1.39s. Owner: Mr. N. Sridhar. Trainer: G.S. Parmar.

4. MYSORE RACE CLUB LTD. CUP, (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): AIR MARSHALL (C. Umesh) 1, Glorious Symphony (Yash Narredu) 2, Velaska (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Bay Of Naples (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 1.52s. Owner: Mr. K. Muthuvellayan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85: BUTTERFLY (Farid Ansari) 1, Pretty Gal (Gaurav Singh) 2, Catelyn (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Breaking Bounds (K.V. Baskar) 4. 1, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m, 14.03s. Owner: Mr. Deepak Kumar. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

Note: Originally Octavian (Nikhil Naidu) won the race but an objection by fourth-placed Catelyn (Kuldeep Singh) contending that Octavian came in sharply and cut across Star Waves (Akshay Kumar), dislodging the rider and costing Kuldeep the race, was upheld by a stewards’ enquiry and the placing was revised as above.

6. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85: GODS PLAN (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Oscars Thunder (P. Trevor) 2, Chief Of Command (Farid Ansari) 3 and Cuban Pete (Ashhad Asbar) 4.2-1/4, 2-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 13.28s. Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah & M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

7. STARLIGHT PRINCESS HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated40 to 65: THOMAS HARDY (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Magical Wish (Yash Narredu) 2, Excellent Phoenix (D.S. Deora) 3 and Decisive (Shahar Babu) 4. 2-1/2, 4-1/4 and 2. 1m, 14.38s. Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah & M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

8. STARLIGHT PRINCESS HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: STAR RANKING (Ajeet Kumar) 1, Despacito (P. Trevor) 2, Texas Rose (R. Manish) 3 and Branka (Nikhil Naidu) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and lnk. 1m, 14.72s. Owner and trainer: Mr. Dhruv Kumar Futnani.