Gods Plan, Race For The Stars, Timeless Romance and Empress Royal excel

October 18, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Gods Plan, Race For The Stars, Timeless Romance and Empress Royal excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning.

Outer sand:

600m: Star Of Liberty (rb) 47. Oberon (rb) 46.

800m: Dazzling Dynamite (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy. 1000m: I Want It All (rb), Gimmler (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. They moved freely. Confidential (Hindu Singh), Tycoonist (R.S. Bhati) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. They are in good shape. Sweet Legacy (Hindu Singh), Aletta (R.S. Bhati) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/45. They were easy.

Inner sand:

600m: Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 39. Shaped well. Empress Eternal (rb) 40. Handy. Paris O’Connor (rb) 47.

800m: Multicrown (Farhan Alam), Royal Baron (Ram Nandan) 55, 600/41.5. They finished together. Berrettini (Farhan Alam) 53.5, 600/40. Stretched out well. Dazzling Princess (rb) 53, 600/39.5. Impressed. Schnell (M. Bhaskar) 1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. A 2-o (Lord Admiral - Darkyila) (rb), a 2-y-o (Charmo - Fairy Fantasy) (rb) 59.5, 600/45. They finished together. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Well in hand.

1000m: Gods Plan (rb) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Maintains form. Brotherhood (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. In fine condition. Empress Royal (Farid Ansari) 1-8.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Knotty Power (rb) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-3.5, 800/51.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Fortune Chakram (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well. Raffinato (rb), I Will Rise (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 60045. They were easy. Presto Power (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Aster Rose) (Farhan Alam), Brook Magic (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Both the youngsters were easy. Race For The Stars (Farid Ansari) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved fluently. Stern Maiden (rb) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Unextended. Midnight Sparkle (Manikandan), Pacific (Ramandeep) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former finished a length in front. Three Of A Kind (rb), Marshall (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. They worked well. Black Label (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Eased up. Conscious Keeper (Koshi Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44. Easy. Golden Warrior ((S. Imran) 1-14, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. King Louis (Hindu Singh) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Anzio (S. Kabdhar) 1-33, (1200-600) 43. Eased up.

Gate practice (Inner sand): 1000m: Sheer Rocks (Inayat), Admiral Shaw (C. Brisson), Dark Son (S.A. Amit) 1-4.48. They jumped out smartly. Diamond Gold (rb), Born To Be Spoilt (rb) 1-7.66. They took a good jump. Swarga (Inayat), Romualdo (S.A. Amit), Desert Star (Ramandeep) 1-5.22. They took a good jump and finished in that order. Flurry Heart (Farhan Alam), Silver Soul (Ramandeep) 1-6.72. Latter jumped out well. Creative Girl (M. Bhaskar), A 2-y-o (Air Support - Silken Touch) (S. Imran) 1-13.64. A level jump. Sangeetha (rb), A 3-y-o (Midnight Interlude - Gaslight) (rb) 1-16.20. Mon General (rb) 1-3.02. Jumped out well.

Noted on Tuesday (Oct. 17).

Outer sand: 800m: Yazh (Hindu Singh) 59, 600/44.5. Handy. Mystic Zlatan (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Anchorage (Inayat) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Despacito (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Diamond Gold (rb) 56.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Forest Fairy (rb), a 2-y-o (Roderic O’Connor - Coccinella) (rb) 59, 600/44.5. They were extended, the former finished three lengths in front.

1000m: Brotherhood (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Knotty Power (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Shaped well. Presidential (Hindu Singh) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Montelena (rb), Groovin (Ram Nandan) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/45.5. They moved freely, latter finished two lengths in front. Atlantica (Hindu Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Handy. Autumn Shower (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Ashwa Dev (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Cloudy Hills (Koshi Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. Niggled.

