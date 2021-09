God’s Plan, Mezcal, Attica and Ayur Shakti work well

God’s Plan, Mezcal, Attica and Ayur Shakti worked well. when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 10).

Outer sand: 800m: Zucardi (rb), Galtin (Koshi Kumar) 57, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim. Prince Purple (rb), Windsor Walk (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. A fit pair.

1000m: Sinatra (rb), Air Marshall (S. Kabdhar) 1-17.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Former was handy, latter was pushed to keep up the pace.

Inner sand: 600m: Royal Symphony (Azfar Syeed) 42.5. That’s My Class (rb) 47. Easy. Grand Royal (Farid Ansari) 41.5. Extended in the last part. Dollop (rb), Ocarina (rb) 48.

800m: Hadar (rb) 1-1, 600/48. Vulture (rb), Noble Heir (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Country’s Genius (Azfar Syeed) 57, 600/42.5. Worked well. Torbert (C. Umesh), Hebron (Md. Farhan Alam) 55, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Senora Bianca (P. Sai Kumar) 59, 600/46. Eased up. Undeniable (rb), Thomas Hardy (P. Sai Kumar) 54.5, 600/42. They are in fine condition. Indian Temple (rb) 1-0, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: Chapmans Square (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. Eased up. Pinewood (rb) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. God’s Plan (M. Bhaskar) 1-5, 800/58, 600/39.5. Maintains form. Queen Of Venice (R. Rupesh), Majestic Wind (Inayat) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. They moved freely. Esteva (rb) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42. In good shape. Innisbrook (rb), El Politico (J. Paswan) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. Former who was four lengths behind at the start, finished a length in front. Roka (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Mezcal (C. Umesh) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Sentosa (Koshi Kumar), Rhiannon (rb) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. They moved together. Attica (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved impressively. City Of Sails (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45.5. Eased up. Ayur Shakti (rb)1-10, 800/55, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: Olympicduel (Md. Farhan Alam) 1-28, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up. Aretha (C. Umesh) 1-33, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up.