Gods Plan, Cavallo Veloce, Django and Wa Ms Zara shine

Gods Plan, Cavallo Veloce, Django and Wa Ms Zara shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 25).

Outer sand: 800m: Cavallo Veloce (Shahar Babu) 52, 600/38. Moved impressively. Oui Sauvage (Santosh G) 1-1, 600/45. Easy. Succession (Yash Narredu) 57.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Waytoga (P. Vikram) 42.5. Shaped well. Right Move (rb) 42.5. Pushed.

1000m: The Intimidator (P. Vikram) 1-15.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. In good condition.

Inner sand: 600m: Brilliant Script (rb) 44. Dazzling Princess (rb) 42. Proud (rb) 45. Easy. Bluet (Joseph) 43. Handy. Streek (R. Manish) 43.5. Easy. Royal Mayfair (Shyam Kumar), Bohemian Star (Rajendra Singh) 43.5. They finished together. Star Hopper (Sai Vamsi) 41. Fit. Vibrant Approach (R. Manish) 44.5. Easy. Musanda (rb) 42.5. Star Of Texas (Manikandan), Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar), Glorious Vision (Sai Vamsi) 43.5. They finished in that order. Speed Master (rb), Turf Melody (rb) 47. Shez R Star (rb) 42.5. Urged.

800m: Torbert (Inayat) 57.5, 600.42.5. Golden Marina (M. Bhaskar) 57.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Rays Of Sun (Sai Vamsi) 56, 600/40.5. Slightly urged. Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar) 56.5, 600/42. Well in hand. Ganton (rb) 59, 600/45. Attica (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Cynosure (Shahar Babu), Proposed (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. They finished level. Walking Brave (S. Kamble) 58, 600/43. Retains form. Gods Plan (M. Bhaskar) 54, 600/39. Unextended. Django (Joseph) 53, 600/39. In fine trim. Speed Air (Yash Narredu) 1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. A 3-y-o (Netwhizz - Faustina) (Shyam Kumar), Tudor Crown (Rajendra Singh) 1-2, 600/45.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Glorious Legend (rb), Lakshanam (Inayat) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/39. They pleased. Star Symbol (S. Kabdhar) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42.5. Extended. Dominant (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Bay Of Naples (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/38.5. Impressed. Fabulous Show (M. Bhaskar) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. Yours Forever (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well. Lady Mimi (Yash Narredu) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/41. She moved well within herself. Easy Rider (Joseph) 1-13.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Northbound (rb), Nationwide (Joseph) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They were urged and the former finished two lengths ahead. Star Lap (Santosh G) 1-10, 800/55, 600/39.5. In fine shape. Wa Ms Zara (C. Brisson) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. In fine fettle. Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar), Pappa Rich (Sai Vamsi) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43. They finished level. Historian (Santosh G) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Big Treasure (M. Bhaskar) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy.