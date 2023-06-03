Go Head-to-Head — HRC’s new and innovative equestrian sport format

June 03, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) will be leasing out a portion of its land to a sporting company, with an innovative equestrian sport format “Go Head-to-Head.” In a letter addressed to its members, Mr. R. Surrender Reddy, chairperson of HRC, announced the club’s approval to this proposed plan.

The decision to embark on this new endeavour stems from the challenges faced by the HRC in recent years after the implementation of GST and newly amended rule on TDS. To counter these setbacks, the Stewards of HRC have been actively exploring alternative avenues for revenue generation.

The HRC expects that the revenue generated from monthly rent and advertising by the associating company will partially compensate for the losses incurred on Totalizator turnover.

After extensive research and discussions, a new concept called “Go Head-To-Head” has been proposed and approved by the HRC. This unique equestrian sport format involves two horses competing against each other over various distances, including 800, 600, and 450 meters. HRC has partnered with a sporting company, which will bear the entire cost of infrastructure, maintenance expenses, and staff required for the event.

HRC will lease out a designated plot of land measuring 6 metres by 2000 metres to the associating company. This area will serve as the dirt track for the “Go Head-to-Head” sport. The associating company will be importing all the necessary equipment and will be laying a dirt racetrack at its own cost and providing lighting facilities for conducting the events during nighttime.

In this proposed format there will be no spectators, no betting or wagering in India and it will follow all norms as per the rules and regulations of the land. The raw feed will be exported out of the country by the associating company which will have full media rights. While the competing horses in this format will be basically thoroughbreds, indigenous breeds such as Marwari and Kathiawari will also be introduced to promote local breeds.