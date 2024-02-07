Go For The Moon, Tycoonist and Seeking The Stars work well

February 07, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Go For The Moon, Tycoonist and Seeking The Stars worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb. 7).

Outer sand: 800m: High Tribute (rb), Straordinario (Hindu Singh) 57, 600/43. They were urged and finished level. Conscious Keeper (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Niggled. Cloud Jumper (Shyam Kumar) 56, 600/42.5. Unextended.

1000m: Go For The Moon (Hindu Singh), Tycoonist (rb) 1-14.5, 800/57, 600/44. They are in fine trim.

Inner sand: 600m: Emperor (M. Bhaskar), a 3-y-o (Ampere - Santa Lucia) (S. Imran) 46.

800m: This Is Gold (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (S. Imran), Marquita (rb) 1-1, 600/44.5. They were easy. Seeking The Stars (Shyam Kumar) 52.5, 600/39. Moved impressively. Lionel (P. Vikram), Wolf Creek (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. They were easy and level. Proposed (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Gods Plan (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Wind Symbol (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Stolen Glance (rb), Gajabo Grande (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Knotty One (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Pense’e (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Multiflora (S. Imran), Grey Wind (M. Bhaskar) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/43. They shaped well. King O Star (Ex: Voyager) (rb), Saro Dot Com (Ex: Vulcanic) (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished together. Bomber Jet (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Desert Force (S. Imran), Constant Variable (rb) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/42. They moved well. Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43. Worked well. Excellent Star (Koshi Kumar) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy, Dark Son (Inayat) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Saro Gold Mine (Ex: Yazh) (rb) 1-28, (1200-600) 40.5. Eased up.

Noted on Tuesday (Feb. 6):

Outer sand: 600m: Aletta (Hindu Singh) 44. Easy. Aarini (Hindu Singh), Vinalia (rb) 45.5. They were easy. Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Ruling Star (S. Imran) 44.5.

800m: Single Malt (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Handy.

1000m: A 3-y-o (Dreamfield - Integrate) (rb), Dramatic (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/46. They moved freely. Young Heart (Hindu Singh) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/43. In fine nick.

1200m: Dark Son (rb) 1-31, (1200-600) 41.5. Eased up.

Inner sand: 600m: Regent Prince (Farid Ansari) 41. Urged.

800m: Saro Gold Mine (rb) 1-28, (1200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Knotty One (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Thomas Mount (rb), Battalion’s Pride (Manikandan) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/42.5. They moved together. Sensations (rb) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Pirate’s Love (Shyam Kumar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Impressed. Touch Of Fury (rb), Renegade (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. They are in fine trim. A 3-y-o (Ivory Touch (rb), a 3-y-o (Quasar - Tonteria) (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. They were easy. Multiflora (S. Imran), Grey Wind (M. Bhaskar) 59, 600/44.5. They shaped well.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Santorius (P. Vikram), Salome (rb) 1-8.67. They jumped out smartly. Thrill Of Power (rb), Kundavai (rb) 1-8.45. They took a good jump. Kallania (Shyam Kumar), Ugly Truth (P. Vikram) 1-6.92. They jumped out well.

